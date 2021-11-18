Holly Hill residential community planned

A new residential housing community is planned for the Holly Hill area.

The planned residential project, which will be located on Bunch Ford Road and Academy Lane, will be developed on about 65 acres.

“I think the area is in need of new housing,” residential land developer Michael Guess of Holly Hill Land LLC told Orangeburg County Planning Commission members during the board's meeting on Nov. 10.

“There are a lot of ancillary businesses close by and other business parks that are opening up more and more companies,” he said

“There is a general lack of new housing stock in the area for people who work at these new companies and facilities to have something nearby,” Guess continued.

Guess said there are no immediate plans to build homes on the site, but said the process of land development and due diligence will begin.

Orangeburg County Council unanimously gave first reading to the rezoning of two parcels for the project. The developers want the land rezoned from forest agriculture to residential general. The matter received unanimous approval from the Orangeburg County Planning Commission.

One of the parcels is 52 acres and the other is about 13 acres.

The parcels, which are adjacent to each other, are owned by the Juanita W. Rhame Estate, according to county records.

The properties are also adjacent to the town limits of Holly Hill and not within a flood zone, according to Amanda Sievers, county planning director. The properties are currently undeveloped and vacant.

Areas north and west of the property are zoned forest agriculture, areas to the east are zoned residential general and areas to the south are zoned residential single family, Sievers said.

The area is a mixture of single-family residential, agricultural, public use, commercial and undeveloped properties.

Sievers said the plan is supported by the county's comprehensive plan, which shows growth is anticipated in the area. The town of Holly Hill's comprehensive plan also projects future residential growth in the area.

Guess said the size of the lots will be contingent on the ability to provide the appropriate sewer capacity to the project from the town of Holly Hill.

“They have had some issues with their sewer plant and with their infiltration, so that issue has not been solved at this point,” Guess said.

He said most likely at the minimum, lots would be around 7,500 square feet to maybe an acre at the most.

Although a price point for homes has not been decided, properties across the street are in the high $200,000 to low $300,000 range, Guess said.

“We are trying to do affordable housing,” Guess said. “That is always dictated by the market at the time as well. That is the goal and that is the hope.”

The development in the area is the second one announced this year.

There are also plans to build between 50 and 100 detached single-family, single-story and two-story homes on Bunch Ford Road behind the Regional Medical Center’s primary care practice and across the street from Holly Hill Academy.

Planning Commission Chair Jim Albergotti said he believes there will be a market for the homes as the Lowcountry continues to expand in the direction of Orangeburg.

Vicki Johnson, who lives on Bunch Ford Road in the town limits, expressed her concerns about the project.

Johnson said the area does have adequate water and sewer capacity and does not have broadband or internet. Johnson also said emergency response times can be lengthy at between 30 minutes to one hour.

“I am not opposed to this,” Johnson said. “I am just thinking there needs to be more things put in place prior to agreeing to this.”

Johnson also questioned the affordability of a nearly $300,000 home.

“I don't feel like that sounds like affordable housing, especially for Holly Hill,” she said.

A Holly Hill native, Johnson said she is for growth in Holly Hill.

“I don't want to put the cart before the horse,” she said.

Albergotti noted that affordable housing “has many definitions” and market conditions are the driver of such things.

“The home prices across America are skyrocketing,” Albergotti said. “It is very hard to define affordable housing anymore, particularly affordable housing of any quality. We shall see."

