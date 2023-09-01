An Orangeburg County man’s spur of the moment decision to play the lottery ended up winning him $375,000.

“I wasn’t going in the store for a ticket,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “But it was incredible.”

He purchased the ticket at the Hutto Food Mart at 1182 Good Farm Rd. in Holly Hill where he picked out a $10 scratch-off.

He admits the win took him by surprise. And he’s already paid off his house.

“I’ve accomplished what I needed to,” he said.

The odds of winning $375,000 was 1 in 960,000 for the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks game. Six more top prizes remain in the game.

Hutto Food Mart in Holly Hill received a commission of $3,750 for selling the claimed ticket.