Holly Hill man dies after work incident

A Holly Hill man has been identified as the person who died following a workplace incident at a Harleyville cement plant, according to a release from Dorchester County Coroner Paul J. Brouthers’ office.

Travis Cason, 43, died on Thursday.

Cason was working at the Giant Cement Plant outside of Harleyville on Thursday when he was severely injured while working with equipment there, according to a release from the coroner’s office.

He was transported to Trident Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by the attending physician at 11:31 a.m.

The body is scheduled to undergo an autopsy on Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina, due to the fact this was a fatal injury in the workplace, the release said.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office is investigating.