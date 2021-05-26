Holly Hill man charged in fatal collision; 82-year-old died in crash

A 52-year-old Holly Hill man has been charged in the collision that took another man’s life near the Providence community on Dec. 23, 2020.
Gregory Allen Smoak, of 1663 Bennett Circle, is charged with reckless homicide.
Smoak is accused of causing the collision that claimed the life of 82-year-old Willis A. Shumaker of Bowman.
The deadly collision occurred at 9:45 a.m. on S.C. Highway 210 near Landsdowne Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.
Smoak was operating a 2011 Dodge pickup while Shumaker was driving a 2004 Ford pickup.
They were traveling in opposite directions when they sideswiped each other, Collins said.
Shumaker was not wearing a seatbelt. Orangeburg County EMS transported his passenger to the hospital.
Smoak was not injured.
The S.C. Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team investigated the collision.
On Wednesday, Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the warrant accuses Smoak of striking the Ford pickup truck driven by Shumaker.
Smoak appeared in an Orangeburg County bond court on Wednesday morning.
Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence set Smoak’s bond at $10,000. He’s since posted bond.
If Smoak is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $5,000. He could also have his driver’s license revoked for five years, if he’s convicted.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD