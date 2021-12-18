Holly Hill hosts ‘wonderful’ Christmas parade, festival

“It’s wonderful,” said Holly Hill Christmas Festival chairman Phyllis Hopkins.

This past Friday and Saturday, the town hosted the event for the 17th year.

This was the first time for the festival to be held at the Holly Hill Municipal Complex, located at 8423 Old State Road.

In previous years, the festival took place surrounding the Holly Hill Depot and into the street.

“All reports are that everybody is enjoying it,” especially since the festival is taking place in one spot, Hopkins said.

“I thought we had a wonderful parade,” Hopkins added.

Holly Hill Mayor William Johnson and his wife, Linda, were the grand marshals of the parade.

Winners of the Holly Hill Christmas Parade include: Most Like Christmas – Providence Volunteer Fire Department; Best Church – Holly Hill United Methodist Church; Best School – Woodland High School band; Best Organization – We Ride; Best Business – Crosswinds Farm; and Best All Around – DJ Skipper.

The festival also held its second annual Merry and Bright decorating contest, which was open to churches, businesses and residences.

Winners of that contest include: Best Church – First Baptist Holly Hill; and Best Business – Holly Hill Library.

The festival’s assistant chairman, Sharon Wade, said there weren’t any residential entries in the contest.

She noted that a resident reported having placed an entry, but that entry didn’t make it to the festival committee.

She’d also heard from a couple of residents who didn’t submit registrations for the contest.

“There will be a new method of taking registrations and all festival forms for next year,” she said, “so that the whole affair can be streamlined.”

Hopkins said her favorite parts of the festival include the parade and seeing all the people who came out to support the event.

Through the Orangeburg County accommodations tax, the festival received $10,000.

Hopkins said those funds were used to install outdoor electrical panels in front of the municipal complex.

The electrical panels allow for vendors to set up for events, such as the festival.

Wade said there were 41 vendors at the festival and more food vendors than in previous years.

On Friday night, visitors enjoyed kicking off the festival with the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree and New Way Church House Ministries’ drive-through nativity story.

Wade said next year’s festival will feature the drive-through nativity story on Park Circle, around Leroy H. Gilmore Park.

