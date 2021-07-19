Holly Hill home damaged by fire

T&D Staff Report
A White Sands Road home was damaged by fire on Friday. It is located in the Holly Hill area.
The American Red Cross is helping seven people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.
Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can visit www.redcross.org/local/south-carolina.html or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
