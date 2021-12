A home on Lobster Lane in Holly Hill was damaged by a fire on Thursday morning, according to the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross is helping five people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

Find out how to help the Red Cross assist families by visiting www.redcross.org/HometownHero.

