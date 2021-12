A Holly Hill grandma plans to spoil the grandkids with gifts after winning $200,000, according to a press release from the S.C. Education Lottery.

She won the prize on a ticket she bought for $5 while grocery shopping at the IGA on Gardner Boulevard in Holly Hill.

“It was like a dream,” she said when she scratched off the big win in the Bonus Star Bonanza game.

For selling the claimed ticket, Holly Hill IGA in Holly Hill received a commission of $2,000.

