Holly Hill golf club rezoning advances; single-family homes could be allowed

Orangeburg County Council has given the first thumbs up to the rezoning of the Holly Hill Golf Club property to allow for the development of a single-family subdivision.

American Star Development SC, LLC of Sullivan's Island is requesting the two parcels making up the Holly Hill Golf Club at 9159 Old State Road be rezoned from forest agriculture to residential general.

The parcels are a combined 93.59 acres. The property, which is owned by Holly Hill Golf Club LLC, is about one mile southeast of the town of Holly Hill.

Orangeburg County Council gave the rezoning first reading on Monday.

An ASC official said the company has no specific plans for the property at the moment. It is exploring zoning opportunities to better determine future development plans.

The business referred all questions about the impact of the rezoning to the property owner.

A call placed to the property owner, Hutch & Hutch Properties LLC, was not returned. County planning officials say the owner has not provided any information about the future of the golf club.

The adjacent properties to the north, south, east and west are zoned forest-agricultural. The surrounding area is a mixture of residential, commercial, recreational and undeveloped property.

Two people expressed opposition to the rezoning request while one wrote in support and one called in support.

Deborah and Richard Reed, who live next door, expressed their concerns in writing to Orangeburg County Planning Director Amanda Sievers.

“I actually have a kennel business,” the Reeds wrote in an email. “I am a breeder and exhibitor of quality dogs. I am not giving that up.”

“I also have some small livestock,” the email continued. “I am concerned that this will limit the use of my land and raise my taxes significantly. I am concerned about all of the displaced wildlife this has caused and will continue to cause as their homes are destroyed.”

L.R. Bilton Jr. also expressed opposition in writing. Bilton lives across the street from the property.

“This property at 9159 Old State Road (Holly Hill Golf Club) has been an integral part of the community since 1957,” Bilton said. “I am strongly opposed to any attempt to rezone and destroy one of the few recreational establishments remaining in our town.”

In other matters:

• Council unanimously approved a request to rezone about two acres of property at 8108 Neeses Highway in Springfield to commercial general district for the purpose of establishing an event hall.

Property owner Brenda Edmonds says she is looking to rent out the facility for wedding receptions, bridal showers and parties.

The property formerly housed the Highway 4 Sports Bar & Grill and is located near Ripple Road.

The property is currently zoned forest-agricultural.

Adjacent property to the north, south, east and west is currently zoned forest-agricultural. The surrounding area is predominately rural agricultural farmland with a small residential concentration of varying housing types.

The Orangeburg County Planning Commission voted 3-2 to forward the request to county council.

There is no public opposition to the zoning change.

• Council unanimously approved a request to rezone about 32 acres of a 46-acre tract on Brentwood Drive in Orangeburg to residential general to build a residential development. The property is near the intersection of Five Chop Road about a half-mile east of Orangeburg.

Gramling and Gramling LLC has requested the rezoning. The property is currently forest-agricultural and is a vacant, undeveloped lot.

Owner John Gramling said he does not have any specific plans for the property except to possibly sell it in the future.

About 12 acres fall within a flood plain as Middle Pen Creek runs across the property, according to the rezoning application.

Adjacent properties surrounding the tract are zoned in a variety of ways from residential general, to residential single-family to commercial general.

The surrounding area is made up of predominately commercial and residential development, according to the application.

Residential development is concentrated along Brentwood Drive, specifically the Brentwood Subdivision, containing Wildwood Drive, Glenwood Drive and Lakeshore Drive.

The rezoning request received one written letter in opposition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.