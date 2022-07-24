Holly Hill Golf Club closed; property owner eyes selling

The owner of the Holly Hill Golf Club says the facility is closed and he has plans to sell the property to offset what he considers a bad investment.

The Orangeburg County Planning Commission is currently reconsidering the matter of rezoning property at Holly Hill Golf Club from forest agricultural to residential general.

After previously giving a first vote of approval, Orangeburg County Council tabled second reading to the rezoning during its June 6 meeting and referred the matter back to the commission for further study.

Several individuals appeared during the meeting to request a halt to the rezoning that would allow the development of a single-family subdivision.

In the meantime, property owner, Walterboro resident Roy Walker, said Wednesday that the Holly Hill Golf Club is closed and his plans for the property are pretty clear.

“I am going to sell it,” he said, noting that he didn’t know exactly when it was closed.

“I have no idea. I don’t do that kind of stuff,” the 83-year-old said.

He said he is waiting on a fair price for the property.

“Everybody’s got a check. They want to write a check, but they never bring it forward. I told them a thousand times how to own it. They could own it just like I did by writing a check,” Walker said. “Everybody’s got money until it comes time to write the check.”

He continued, “I felt like I stole it as cheap as I bought it, but everybody thinks I was crazy, [that] I shouldn’t have paid that. I’m not in love with anything in the world. I just like to trade.”

While Walker was aware there may be those wanting to keep the golf course in the community, he told this reporter to do him one favor in regard to that.

“Write me a check, lady, and you own it and put up with their d--- mouth. Write me a check and then you put up with those people. If they had the money, I am sure they wouldn’t buy that golf course. I’m the only dummy out there,” he said.

Justin VanBogart, co-chairperson of the planning and zoning for Holly Hill, was among those at the June 6 county council meeting. He requested that the golf course property not be rezoned, saying it is in the public interest to keep one of the very few recreational things the town has.

American Star Development SC, LLC of Sullivan’s Island has requested the two parcels making up the Holly Hill Golf Club at 9159 Old State Road be rezoned.

The parcels are a combined 93.59 acres. The property is about one mile southeast of the Town of Holly Hill.

ACS has said the company has no specific plans for the property at the moment. It is exploring zoning opportunities to better determine future development plans.

Holly Hill Mayor Billy Chavis said the future is what he is planning for in terms of the town’s development. He said Wednesday that he had only heard the golf course was closed.

“We have some people who keep speaking the same language, talking about recreation, but the Town of Holly Hill pretty much has no dog in that fight. The Town of Holly Hill ... sold the golf course. So it’s one of those things where if the golf course stays, we want it to stay. If the golf course leaves, the golf course leaves,” Chavis said.

The mayor said, “We don’t even know who owns it. ... We have not been contacted about anything about the golf course. I mean, we’ve had residents upset on Facebook that the Town of Holly Hill is the one behind it, and it’s not in the town limits.”

He continued, “So we don’t have a dog in the fight, and we’re not understanding how the misinformation is being put out there that the Town of Holly Hill’s behind the rezoning through the county.”

The mayor said the town sold the golf course property because it was not making a profit.

“From everything that I’ve seen, the Town of Holly Hill did not sell something that was making a profit. The next owner who bought it from the town didn’t sell it because he was making a profit. ... And now the people who own it now, or whoever, they weren’t making a profit and said it’s time to close it,” Chavis said.

Of the price he’ll take for the property, Walker said, “I’ll take anything within order, any amount that’s above what I paid for. If I can make 10% on something, I think I’ve done real well.”

“My son wants to put a fence around it and put horses on it. He thinks that would be one of the prettiest horse pastures in the world,” he said.

Chavis said while the golf course “absolutely” adds value to the community, there are limits to keeping it open.

“I’m not going to force someone who’s not making a profit [to keep it]. Who is going to come buy a golf course that has not turned a profit? The golf course could potentially make a profit, but it’s going to cost you money and a lot of time to make it turn a profit.

“Right now in this economic market that we have right now, this market is getting ready to get bullish. When it gets bullish and you don’t have the capital to hang on, you’re going to lose,” the mayor said.

Chavis said he is about preparing the town for the future, however it looks.

“I’m wanting to give Holly Hill a better tomorrow, and that better tomorrow is whoever wants to come in and be a part of it. If it’s a neighborhood, it’s a neighborhood. If it’s a golf course, it’s going to be a golf course,” he said.

“We’re working on getting our sewer and water, trying to get this American Rescue Plan Act money into town, trying to get these neighborhoods. We just annexed a piece of property back in June for the first time in modern memory,” the mayor said.

He continued, “We’re working on sewer and water now, more annexations of properties into the town limits. We just had the Outer Banks TV show filming in Holly Hill. We’re not waiting. That’s what our future is.”

The mayor said while he’d love to see the golf course stay, “you can’t force somebody to do something if they don’t have the working capital.”

“It doesn’t matter who you bring in. Until somebody comes in that knows how to truly run a golf course, you’re not going to turn [a profit]. Right now, with the price of employment plus equipment, and with the price of everything going up, people are going to start cutting costs. You think they’re going to play golf, or do you think they’re going to want to drive to work every day?” Chavis said.