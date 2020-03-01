Holly Hill Elementary Junior Beta students qualify for nationals
Holly Hill Elementary Junior Beta students qualify for nationals

Thirty-eight students from Holly Hill Elementary School competed at the Junior Beta Club convention Jan. 15-17 in Myrtle Beach. Thirteen students won awards and qualified to compete at the National Junior Beta competition June 18-22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Audriana Adgerson, Johaunna Anderson, Amodriana Brown, Emani Keitt, La’Bril Moore, Quincy Robinson, Ja’Laiyah Snider and Khanaan Watson placed first in Group Talent.

Makayla Grant placed third in Recycle Art, while Lillian Young placed fifth in Painting.

Beta Club advisers are Joseph Brown, Jason Bryant, Carlos Jenkins, Miriam James, Chanel Murray, Myrrh Suan and Sheila Washington.

