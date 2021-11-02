Holly Hill elects new mayor

The town of Holly Hill elected a new mayor on Tuesday while the sitting mayors of Elloree, Eutawville and Springfield all won re-election.

Billy Chavis cruised to victory over long-time Mayor William R. Johnson in Holly Hill. Chavis received 309 votes, or 66.6% of the vote, to Johnson's 155 votes, or 33.4%.

“I really appreciate everyone's vote,” Chavis said. “I thank them all. It is time for us to move forward.”

"We have turned a corner," Chavis continued. "We own our own destiny."

Chavis said one of his main goals as mayor will be to “start rebuilding infrastructure and getting us ready for growth.”

In Elloree, incumbent Mayor Mike Fanning received 52%, or 72 votes, to Krista Hasell's 67 votes, or 48.2%.

“I am thankful for everyone who supported me,” Fanning said, noting he was still holding his breath because of the close vote count.

“That is a sacred trust to receive someone's vote. I don't take that lightly,” he said.

Fanning said as mayor he will work for the town, residents, civic groups and businesses.