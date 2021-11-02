Holly Hill elects new mayor

The town of Holly Hill elected a new mayor on Tuesday while the sitting mayors of Elloree, Eutawville and Springfield all won re-election.
Billy Chavis cruised to victory over long-time Mayor William R. Johnson in Holly Hill. Chavis received 309 votes, or 66.6% of the vote, to Johnson's 155 votes, or 33.4%.
“I really appreciate everyone's vote,” Chavis said. “I thank them all. It is time for us to move forward.”
"We have turned a corner," Chavis continued. "We own our own destiny."
Chavis said one of his main goals as mayor will be to “start rebuilding infrastructure and getting us ready for growth.”
In Elloree, incumbent Mayor Mike Fanning received 52%, or 72 votes, to Krista Hasell's 67 votes, or 48.2%.
“I am thankful for everyone who supported me,” Fanning said, noting he was still holding his breath because of the close vote count.
“That is a sacred trust to receive someone's vote. I don't take that lightly,” he said.
Fanning said as mayor he will work for the town, residents, civic groups and businesses.
“We look forward to what a post-COVID economy will do with our business,” Fanning said. “We look to see what residential growth will occur as we widen I-26 and folks and businesses move from the Lowcountry up I-26 to our community.”
Fanning said he hopes people will continue to see the town as being a “nice, safe, Southern community.”
In Springfield, incumbent Mayor Ed Furtick received 83 votes, or 62% of the vote, to Whitney Corbett, who received 49 votes, or 36.57% of the votes.
“I would like to thank them for their support and look forward to serving the people of Springfield for the next two years,” Furtick said. “I would like to congratulate the candidates that ran and those that won and those that did not win.”
“It is good to see that many people in towns interested in their government,” Furtick said. “I hope we now can come together and work for the betterment of Springfield.”
In Eutawville, incumbent Mayor Brandon Weatherford received 34 votes, or 40% of the votes, to challenger Le'shonda Parker's 25 votes.
“Let us put the election behind us and move the town forward,” Weatherford said.
Orangeburg County
Bowman – two council seats
• Ike Carter – 139
• Shawn Glenn – 115
• Leroy Harley – 69
• Write-ins – 1
Branchville – two running for three council seats
• Brett Banks – 37
• Thomas W “Tommy” Connelly – 41
• Voters cast 38 write-in votes, but the names were unavailable Tuesday night.
Cordova – mayor and four council seats
Mayor
• James V. Martin – 8 votes for mayor
• Write-ins – 0
Council
• Lee Hughes – 8 votes for council
• Jo Ann Mooney – 8 votes for council
• Jean H. Preveaux – 8 votes for council
• Terry C. Ott – 8 votes for council
• Write-ins –0
Elloree – mayor, two council seats and water commissioner seat
Mayor
• Michael G. Fanning – 72
• Krista K. Hassell – 67
• Write-ins – 0
Council District 1
• Kim Taisha Gidron – 5
• Write-ins – 0
Council District 4
• Bill Brandenburg – 40
• Write-ins -- 0
Water Commissioner
• Jane Singh - Water Commissioner – 113
• Write-ins –4
Eutawville – mayor and two council seats
Mayor
• Brandon L. Weatherford – 34
- Le’Shonda Parker – 25
- Write-ins -- 26
Council
• Daniel Cox - 34
• Richard Chaz Miller – 41
• James L. Nutt – 55
• Write-ins – 1
Holly Hill – mayor and two council seats
Mayor
• William R. Johnson -- 155
• Billy Chavis – 309
• Write-ins – 0
Council District 3
• George Summerson Jr. – 59
• Write-ins -- 53
Council District 4
• Cynthia Nelson Fuller – 82
• Marvin Wright – 34
• Write-ins – 0
Livingston - one council seat
• George H. Widener – 14
• Write-ins –0
Neeses – mayor and four council seats
Mayor
• Kenneth L. Gleaton – 29
• Write-ins –0
Council
• Mason Browder - 26
• Paula Dyches Hutchins -- 27
• Julie Renee Olenick – 28
• Wylie Williams – 28
• Write-ins – 0
North – two council seats
• Jennifer P. Williams - 33
• Paige Jeffcoat – 25
• Write-ins –7
Norway – two council seats
Council District 1
• Write-ins – 5 votes for Almanda Holiday
Council District 4
• Write-ins – 3; 2 votes for Shirley Spires and 1 for Almanda Holiday
Rowesville – mayor and two council seats
• Paul D. Bishop – 22 votes for mayor.
• Write-ins -- 0
Council
• Carolyn J.F. Groom – 21 votes for council
• Lannie R. Sanders – 21 votes for council
• Write-ins – 0
Springfield – mayor and four council seats
Mayor
• Ed Furtick – 83
• Whitney Corbett– 49
• Write-ins – 2
Council
• Francine Edwards - 118
• Lelia Anne Greene – 49
• Gregory Abendroth– 55
• Tiffany M. Brice – 54
• Doug Kinard – 74
• Allen Stanley – 72
• Troy T. Thomas – 46
Vance - mayor and two council seats
Mayor
• Michael Aiken Sr. – 30
Council
• Douglas A. Chapman - 19
• Eugene Elmore Jr. – 29
Woodford - mayor and two council seats
Mayor
• Sam Anthony – 6
• Write-ins – 10; Akwete Pettus received 9 votes
Council
• Daniel Green – 12
Write-ins -2
• No one filed for a second council seat after incumbent Norbia M. Pough did not file for re-election.
Calhoun County
Cameron – mayor and two council seats
Mayor
• David W. Summers Jr. – 118
• Write-ins –1
Council
• Wayne Polin – 87
• Terry Fowler – 58
• Jimmy Bryant – 78
• Write-ins – 1
St. Matthews – three council seats
Council District 1
• Linda Archie-Simmons – 22
• Marla Cunningham – 32
• Write-ins – 0
Council District 3
• Deidre Prickett – 5
• Write-ins –0
Council District 5
• Virgil Jacobs -- 26
• Write-ins – 0
Bamberg County
Ehrhardt - mayor and two council seats
Mayor
• Hallman Eugene Sease Jr. – 41
• Write-ins – 2
Council
• Harry Hughes – 38
• Write-ins – 12. No one filed for a second council seat after Bennie Hughes did not file for re-election.
Govan - mayor and four council seats
Mayor
• Wilma L. Edmonds – 12
• Write-ins – 0
Council
• Elizabeth M. Banks - 12
• Edgar A. Banks - 12
• Willie Mae Daniels - 12
• Erone Edmonds – 12
• Write-ins – 0