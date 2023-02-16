A 55-year-old Holly Hill resident has been identified as the moped driver who died in a collision near Holly Hill on Monday night

McCoy Kitt of Camden Road, Holly Hill, died of injuries sustained in the collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The collision occurred at 9:02 p.m. on S.C. Highway 310 near Bayview Street, S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.

Kitt’s 2020 Daix moped was traveling east on S.C. Highway 310 when it attempted to turn left into a private drive. A 2003 Honda sedan was traveling west when it struck the moped.

Kitt died at the scene. The driver of the Honda was not injured.