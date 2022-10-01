Holly Hill church mops up after Ian; storm causes damage in town

“We had Ian come to visit, like he visited everybody,” Holly Hill United Methodist Church Communications Director Julie Sohm said on Saturday as she walked barefoot through water-covered floors in the basement area.

“We’re usually a very welcoming church,” she said.

Church members have been working since Friday afternoon to get Ian’s soggy presence to disappear from the house of worship, located at the corner of Peake Street and Eutaw Road.

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown around 2 p.m. Friday, but bands of rain and gusty winds began blowing through the region in the early morning hours.

About four to five inches of rain were dumped in Holly Hill on Friday, and a few inches of water seeped through the walls of the church into the basement area, impacting the fellowship hall, chapel, Sunday school classrooms and kitchen.

“We’ve been sweeping it out. People have been coming by with squeegees and shop vacs and we’ve been trying to get Ian to leave us alone and get the water out,” Sohm said.

The Rev. John Elmore, the church’s pastor, said sump pumps worked throughout the night to try to get some of the water out of the church.

“We’re not going to let it impact services,” he said on Saturday, as he helped crews sweep water from the floor of the fellowship hall.

“We’re going to move and shift around so our people can do what they need to do for worship tomorrow and everything’s going to be OK, and I hope everyone else is doing OK out there,” he said.

A couple of blocks away, David Teague assessed an uprooted post oak in the front yard and driveway of his family’s Old State Road home.

Teague, his wife and son moved from Charleston to Holly Hill about two years ago. They’ve experienced hurricanes in the past, but not since moving to the eastern Orangeburg County town.

He and his family were inside their home as Hurricane Ian visited the region.

At one point, Teague’s wife called out his name.

“I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ and when I came around she was terribly distraught and crying and she’d walked around and saw the tree fell,” he said.

Teague said they didn’t hear the tree fall, but just walked up on it.

When the tree fell, it disrupted the main water line to the house, he said.

Teague, a general contractor, was able to set up a temporary water line until a permanent replacement could be installed.

The family was also without electricity for about six hours, he said. The power outage wasn’t related to the tree.

On Friday night, his son stayed with family friends and Teague and his wife – along with their four dogs – rented a room at a Santee hotel until they could get back on Saturday morning to get things fixed up at home.