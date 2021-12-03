Holly Hill Christmas festivities underway

The 17th annual Holly Hill Christmas Festival gets started at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Santa Claus will make an appearance an hour later.

The hub of activity will be the Holly Hill Municipal Complex, located at 8423 Old State Road.

Vendors will be set up for the duration of the festival.

Beginning at 11 a.m., Christmas excitement will march through town at the annual parade.

Parade line-up begins at 9 a.m. on Peake Street, heading west.

The parade will follow its traditional route on Old State Road, starting at its intersection with Hampton Street and ending at the site of the former town hall.

Santa Claus will appear in the parade on a Holly Hill fire truck.

At 1 p.m., a community entertainment showcase will offer a variety of local talent and the library will decked out as “Whoville.”

Children will have opportunities to enjoy story time, crafts, hot chocolate and a movie. They can also take photos with the Grinch.

The festival will end at 6 p.m.

An hour before the festival ends, the parade winners will be announced and trophies given.

Judges will select winners in the following categories: best church, best school, best organization, best business, best all around and most like Christmas.

The holiday season in Holly Hill kicked off on Friday night with the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree. The New Way Church House of Ministries hosted a drive-thru nativity story.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

