HOLLY HILL -- A new partnership is providing hundreds of nutritious fresh meals each week to children in three rural communities near Holly Hill this summer.

Free “grab-and-go” meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday through Aug. 2 at three sites:

Greater Unity AME Church, 744 Coach Road in the Unity Community.

Greater Deliverance Tabernacle, 125 Sugar Hill Road in the Sugar Hill Community.

AT's Auto Sales, 871 White Sands Road in the Boyer Community.

Meals will be given to all children age 18 and younger without regard to household income or any other considerations. Parents and guardians who arrive without their children will be asked to verify their children’s ages.

Each package contains a bagged breakfast and a hot lunch for that day, along with a second bagged breakfast and a bagged lunch for the following day. Menus vary daily, but every meal includes a carton of milk.

The Community Organization for Rights and Empowerment (CORE) is sponsoring the summer meal distribution sites with assistance from two financial partners.

CORE was awarded a grant for start-up expenses by No Kid Hungry, a campaign of Share Our Strength, which is an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

CORE will be reimbursed for preparing and distributing the meals by the Summer Break Café program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the South Carolina Department of Education.

All of the partners stated that, during the summer months when school is out, children are at higher risk for hunger and malnutrition, which could leave them more prone to health issues and could reduce their academic performance in school.

CORE was established in Holly Hill in 1999. CORE has sponsored technology training, housing rehabilitation, health screenings, environmental health initiatives, assistance in applying for government entitlement programs, annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parades and events, middle school teacher aides, character education initiatives, a robotics summer camp, development of work-related skills, and many other beneficial activities.

Visit www.core-peoplehelpingpeople.org or call or text 803-378-1922 for information.