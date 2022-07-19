Holly Hill airport lands ‘Outer Banks’; Netflix teen drama films in area

HOLLY HILL – The Holly Hill area welcomed a popular Netflix teen drama on Tuesday, with the “Outer Banks” crew filming at Larry Gardner Field at the Holly Hill Airport.

“Every exposure we can get is great!” Holly Hill Mayor Billy Chavis said.

Crews were working at the airport from early in the morning until late at night Tuesday.

They were filming season three of “Outer Banks,” a reference to the barrier islands of North Carolina.

Each episode of Outer Banks is centered on the storyline: “On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B. enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance,” according to its official description on the Netflix website.

The series’ first season aired in 2020. It stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey, among others. It’s created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke.

Harrison Katz, assistant to producer Carole Peterman of Narrow Isle Productions, said the Holly Hill location best matched the storywriters’ descriptions.

“We take what’s on the script and try to find places that match what the writers write,” Katz said.

“And that’s how we landed on that one,” he said about Holly Hill.

What attracted directors to the airport and field was the grass landing strip with trees lining both sides, Katz said.

Featured at Tuesday’s filming was a Skyvan aircraft, Katz said.

It was difficult to get the aircraft reserved for filming opportunities, he said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the 1982-built Short Brothers SC-7-3A model is the only model registered in the United States.

It’s a fixed-wing double-engine aircraft that seats 20 people.

The Skyvan is noted for its boxy construction.

Katz said the script called for a 1970s style Skyvan.

He noted the planes are often associated with skydiving, military uses and transporting cargo.

Early Monday morning, Kimmie Stewart Casting, the agency working to hire extra cast members for Outer Banks, posted on social media that they were seeking individuals for the roles of a South American worker (Latino males ages 25 and up) and South American locals (Latin Americans of any gender ages 18 and up).

The grassy parking area in front of Solid Rock International Ministries church, located at 9007 Old State Road, just outside of the town limits, was full of cars, trucks and travel RVs for cast and crew all day on Tuesday.

Vans shuttled cast and crew to and from the airport, just a short distance away, throughout the day and night on Tuesday.

Chavis said he appreciates the kindness of the church’s pastor, Bishop Donald Howell.

A month ago, Carolina Film Alliance President Linda Lee visited Holly Hill “to do some scouting” for possible film recording locations, Chavis said. Then this past Thursday, the CFA called saying it needed the town’s help.

Chavis said the town acted quickly to work out legal details in time for filming at the first of this week.

He said there were approximately 120 to 130 crew members on hand for Tuesday’s filming.

“It’s about hospitality,” Chavis said.