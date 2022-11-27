Holiday market expands opportunity for farmers

Locally grown and freshly produced goods were sold at the Holiday Farmers Market, hosted by South Carolina State University’s 1890 Research & Extension Program. The event was held at the lower-level concourse of SC State’s Oliver C. Dawson Bulldog Stadium.

SC State 1890 staff and local farmers provided live food demonstrations and information on the Research & Extension Program to customers. Produce such as collards, cabbage, mustards, turnips, kale, pecans, nuts, sugar cane, sweet potatoes and many other locally harvested goods were available at the market.

This event had not been held since 2010, and for local farmer Bennie Manuel, it was his first time participating in it. After receiving the email about the event, Manuel thought it was a good idea to sign up.

“I’m enjoying being here and glad to meet a lot of people. I’m hoping that it will be a good turnout in the end – so far, I’ve been doing really good,” Manuel said. “I’m a small farmer. I have pecan trees, I have peanuts and collard greens planted in the garden,” he said.

SC State 1890 Farmers Market Local farmer Bennie Manuel presents fresh produce at the Holiday Farmers Market

Manuel has a 25-acre farm in Fairfax and owns 14 cows, six goats and 12 sheep. At the market he sold peanuts, pecans, collard greens and sugar cane.

Kisha Kinard, a farmer from Walterboro, also participated in the Holiday Farmers Market. She and her husband, Charles Kinard, are the owners of SweetgrassRoots LLC, a small farm and business dedicated to the preservation of the Gullah Geechee art form of sweetgrass basketry and other crafts. They established their farm and company in 2019.

SC State 1890 Farmers Market Farmer Kisha Kinard presents a historic display along with her products.

“When we started the farm, that opened a way for us to be able to tap into resources like those provided by SC State University’s 1890 program,” Kisha Kinard said. “We are cultivators of sweetgrass, and we also grow gourds, such as luffa. We’re branching into birdhouse gourds and other gourds that can be used for making crafts.”

“Ultimately, we look forward to doing indigo so we can dibble and dabble in dyeing,” she said.

At the market, Kinard sold sweetgrass baskets and jewelry, luffa gourds and birdhouse gourds.

Kinard started making baskets when she was a kid and has over 40 years of experience in the craft. She operated as a sole proprietor for years before establishing SweetgrassRoots.

Kinard’s great aunt was a big inspiration for her because she, along with her mother and grandmother, helped teach Kinard how to make sweetgrass baskets. Sweetgrass basketry is not only Kinard’s passion and craft, but also a deep part of her history that she likes to share with others.

“This farmers market serves several purposes. With 1890 being in the community and having its emphasis on agriculture, it’s a way for us to bring farmers together – many of them small minority farmers. A lot of the farmers here work with our sustainable and agricultural agents here,” said Elizabeth Mosley-Hawkins, director of Marketing & Communications for SC State’s 1890 Research and Extension Program.

Many of 1890 Research and Extension’s partner farmers are also a part of the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program, which teaches farmers how to grow their products with using little to no chemicals. According to Mosley-Hawkins, the collards sold at the market were grown without any fertilizers.

“These farmers are essentially entrepreneurs, so we are teaching them different ways to expand their markets, and we’re glad to be able bring SC State as a potential market for them,” Mosley-Hawkins said. “We want to make sure people have access to nutritious food, so this is another way to ensure our community is fed with healthy food.”