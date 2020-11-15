Holiday efforts underway; Salvation Army, Cornerstone, others working together

Registration for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Christmas campaign ended in October, but work continues, including with its hallmark red kettle campaign.

“It has been projected that our kettles will be down 50 percent, but I know with our community that we’re going to be fine this year. We just want it to be the best year ever,” Cantrell said.

Under the Angel Tree program, the first names of children, along with their ages and clothing sizes, are placed on trees throughout the area. Children up to age 12 in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties are served through the Angel Tree program.

Individuals can call the Salvation Army office at 803-534-6805 or the Salvation Army Family Store at 803-534-0785 to adopt an angel. They can also email Cantrell at kellie.cantrell@uss.salvationarmy.org.

“Some businesses adopt angels and then their employees buy items for them and bring them back to the business. We’ll go pick up the toys for them instead of them having to bring them to us,” Cantrell said.

She said individuals can also make a monetary donation for "Santa's helpers" to shop for toys and clothes and help with a child's specific needs. Donations can be made payable to The Salvation Army and mailed to: The Salvation Army, PO Box 958, Orangeburg, SC 29115.