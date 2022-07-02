Holiday edition includes TV change

Sunday's Times and Democrat print edition includes the normal lineup of features – and more.

With there being no separate print edition of The T&D dated Monday, July 4, the July 4th holiday weekend edition on Sunday also includes Monday features: crossword puzzle, advice columns, TV information and comics. You’ll find those in the C section.

Of note, the C section Sunday continues our Stories of Honor series recognizing those having served in the military, plus you can read about the Orangeburg Lions Club’s 100th anniversary. In sports on B1, meet the All-T&D Region softball and baseball players for 2022.

When you get to C8, we’re introducing you to something different with the guide to TV.

As a news organization, we have watched major shifts in the television industry and changing viewing habits, paying attention to their effect on our subscribers. It’s clear the limited amount of daily in-paper listings we currently offer no longer provide the breadth and depth of TV information that our readers deserve.

So, starting Sunday, we’ve replaced the daily grids with recommendations from accredited TV editors. You can find those recommendations on C8 for Sunday and C6 for Monday, and they’ll be included in each day’s print edition going forward, too.

For our subscribers who prefer to use grids, we call your attention to TV Weekly. TV Weekly provides detailed, daily grid TV listings along with dedicated movie and sports sections. Plus, the 48-page magazine includes features and columns from its sister publication – TV Guide Magazine – an arbiter of quality television programming since 1953. For information on how to order TV Weekly and have it delivered to your home, please see the contact information on C8 and C6 of Sunday’s edition.

