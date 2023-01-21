Holiday contest winners announced

In December 2022, Royal Designs presented the downtown Orangeburg holiday business decorating contest.

This as the fourth year that businesses were judged on uniqueness, sophistication, theme, unification and style.

William Green of Royal Designs started the contest to bring a Christmas village looks to downtown businesses, which were asked to line their windows and doors with lights and garland.

The winner, First Baptist Church; first place, Williams and Williams Law Firm; and second place, Andrea’s Jewelers.