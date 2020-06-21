HKT grads get special parade

“For the last four months, our entire nation has experienced the coronavirus pandemic that impacted all citizens globally. Additionally, we are now in the middle of the George Floyd protest in these United States of America. It is this time that we must unite and support our fellow citizens more than ever, which brings us to this day, where we get to celebrate our HKT class of 2020 seniors,” Clemons added.

“As the mayor of this great town of Norway, I have declared that we will host a HKT Senior Parade every year under my tenure. Go Trojans," Clemons said.

Lauren Garvin, who won second place, received a mini-fridge and microwave. Garvin was dressed in a formal gown as she rode in a horse-drawn carriage down the parade route.

Garvin has made many accomplishments during her high school years. She was crowned Miss HKT. She was on the cheerleading squad and the volleyball team. She participated in Drama Club, Beta Club, and National Honor Society. She was also on the track team and was in Junior ROTC for two years.

"I am planning on going to the National Guard and attending college," Garvin said. "My major will be digital design because I love doing logos and flyers, and I plan on expanding my business. I've been accepted by 13 colleges."