For nearly 50 years, three treasured women within our community have performed their singing and other talents with the Orangeburg Gospel Choral Union.

Using their talents, the names of Donnell S. Keitt, Bernice M. Hubbard and Gladys B. Moss ring out with harmony as longtime members of this organization. They all are community members in their mid and late 80s.

The Orangeburg Gospel Choral Union was organized by Rosemary S. Griffin in 1974. She came to our city with her husband, the Rev. Nathaniel Griffin, in 1972. He became the pastor of New Mount Zion Baptist Church. Her visionary insight in forming this organization has come to fold and her dream became a reality in our Orangeburg community.

This group has provided religious entertainment for churches as well as community activities and other events since 1974. They consist of members from local church choirs. Also, they have traveled extensively throughout the state and nation, meeting and fellowshipping with other organizations.

In 1975, the Choral Union attended its first National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Chorus Inc. This trip became a factor in motivating the group to want more opportunities to explore gospel music and to use their singing talents.

Keitt recalls the first trip the group took in 1975, when they went to Cleveland, Ohio. She said, “As we marched in, Salley Martin said, 'Look at them coming in. They look like butterflies.' We had on uniforms with the open sleeves. And, we had nearly 100 members.”

Hubbard said, "I was one of the seamstresses and I sewed and sewed, making all of those yellow butterfly sleeves. And I was so tired. But I wanted to meet Thomas A. Dorsey."

She said Dorsey explained why he wrote "Precious Lord." He started out singing "Blessed Lord." Then, he thought about how good God had been to him and said, "Precious Lord."

"I really worked myself pretty good, but they all really looked good when they were coming in.”

Moss said, “I would like to share some memories of our getting together within our community with our song bird. I remember the time when we were more together than we are today. Because we stayed busy pulling factions together from this community to that community and the surrounding communities.

"God got all of the glory out of it. He gets the honor for pulling us together. Now, our community don’t seem to be quite together like back in those days."

She also said, “From the first convention, Mrs. Donnell Keitt stated: 'I was born under Capricorn; my hobbies are cooking, reading, sewing, fishing and traveling.' And she was good at all of them.

“This is an excerpt from Mrs. Hubbard, we called her 'George.' She was our good 'George.' My name is Mrs. Bernice Hubbard. I was born up under the sign of Taurus. I am a member and elder of the St. Luke Presbyterian Church. And I am a public school teacher. I am also a Sunday School teacher and sing with the Adult Choir.”

"My name is Gladys B. Moss, a Sagittarius and a member of the Andrew Chapel Baptist Church. I serve as a deacon’s wife and an honorary chairperson for the Pastor’s Aid Club.

"I am a previous missionary of the Andrew Chapel Sunday School, the Mount Olive Sunday School Convention and a graduate of Claflin University. My hobbies are traveling, sewing, crocheting, directing culture programs, weddings and pageants. All of this was published in our first convention.

"I can remember in 1975 when we were at the New York Staten Hilton when Thomas Dorsey introduced the last verse to Precious Lord.” She then sang the last verse.

“On the first convention that we attended, we met Thomas Dorsey. Mrs. Hubbard said, he walked in and said, 'Give me an A-flat.' He electrified the audience.”

The group then sang a verse of “Come and Stroll Down Blessing Boulevard” at the end of this interview.

These women have also made great contributions to the Orangeburg community with their singing and other works.

Gladys Moss’ husband Thomas worked for Sen. Strom Thurmond up until his death. She became an icon in the fight for civil rights in Orangeburg in the 1960s. Moss is a retired school teacher from the Bamberg School District. Her two children became members of the first Black students to integrate the Orangeburg school system in 1964. She also served as one of the vice presidents of the Orangeburg Gospel Choral Union for a number of years.

In 1981, Moss was the first runner-up in the convention’s All-State Pageant at the New Orleans convention. Then, in 1995, Thurmond established the Gladys V. Moss Scholarship for the students at Claflin University. She has always been a dynamic leader and has played many roles in our community.

Donnell Keitt has a wonderful voice for singing and she still displays her talent. She has served the community as a school teacher. Over the years, she has taught at the Guinyard Elementary, Bethlehem and John Ford Middle schools in Calhoun County.

From that point, Keitt decided to take on a position teaching third and fourth-grade classes at the Andrew Chapel Christian Academy. She said, “The SCISA accreditation was a sign that her work is not in vain. This is not a baby-sitting situation. It has been a great experience.”

Bernice Hubbard served as the fourth vice president of the Choral Union when it was formed. Multitalented in the same manner as Moss and Keitt, Hubbard has always displayed her talents and ability in every involvement that she participated in.

She has served in the public schools as an elementary teacher for many years. At her church, the St. Luke Presbyterian Church, she has served as the chairwoman for the Sepia Fashion Show that the church sponsored for a number of years at Stevenson Auditorium in Orangeburg.

And certainly for a many years she would participate in the Orangeburg County Fair as a contestant in the various events. She was always a winner or not too far behind.

In the snow fall of 1973, Bernice and her husband Robert were featured in The T&D on Feb. 9, 1975, in the article written by Joyce Milkie — “Friendship in The Snow — Racial Difference Melted — The Great Snow of '73 did more than clog the roads and cause considerable turmoil and trouble to the citizenry and travelers of Orangeburg County.

"It also resulted in some unexpected friendships. Such a friendship was formed between a black family of Orangeburg County, and a white family from Kentucky. It has lasted and grown, with letters and gifts exchanged through the past two years and phone calls keeping the two families informed of current family news.

"Mr. and Mrs. David M. Gladwell of Ashland, Kentucky and their 22-month-old daughter, Jennifer Kay, had spent the night in Orangeburg at the Holiday Inn. They left early Saturday morning, in spite of the fall of snow which began Friday, heading for I-26 in order to reach Charleston where they would visit relatives.”

"Bernice and her husband Robert welcomed the Gladwell family to spend the cold snowy night with their family after they had car trouble. A black family allowing a white family to live with them during the unfortunate weather was a Godly deed that was never forgotten."

"Hubbard said, 'We just know they are good Christian people. And they are our friends.'"

Throughout the many years of participating with the Orangeburg Gospel Choral Union, this group of elderly members has traveled across America and received recognition in numerous facets in their performance with Griffin.

Right after the organization was formed, they displayed outstanding talent with their first performance in the big city of Cleveland, Ohio, in 1975. From that trip, over the years they have traveled to such cities as Chicago, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, St. Louis, New York and New Orleans.

Without any doubt, Moss, Hubbard and Keitt have truly made great contributions to this society of Orangeburg County in which we live in. And certainly, the works that they have conducted over their lifetime as citizens of our community should be highly commended.

A life well lived and a job well done.