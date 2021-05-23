THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: Pulitzer Prize awarded for the first time to a South Carolinian

In May 1929 Julia Mood Peterkin became not only the first South Carolinian, but the first Southerner to win the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for her book Scarlett Sister Mary. It was hailed by some, such as Alain Locke (known as the father of the Harlem Renaissance) as a masterpiece that demonstrated a “new attitude of the literary South toward Negro life.” But because the protagonist of the story is Mary Pinesett, a spirited African American woman who is condemned by her peers as rebellious and promiscuous, others criticized the book and it was banned in many areas.

Peterkin was born in Laurens County and lost her mother when she was eighteen months old. She lived most of her life with her paternal grandparents before attending Converse College. After earning a masters’ degree from Converse, she taught school in Fort Motte and married William George Peterkin in 1903. She lived the remainder of her life at her husband’s family plantation, Lang Syne, which is near St. Matthews. The couple had one son and it was not until she was forty that Peterkin started writing.