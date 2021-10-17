THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: Porgy and Bess opens in New York

George Gershwin’s adaptation of Dubose Heyward’s novella, Porgy, opened at the Alvin Theater in New York on October 10, 1935. The performance had a significant social impact but received mixed reviews. While some criticized the stereotyping of African Americans in the production, others applauded the use of an all-Black cast. Although the opera was not a financial success, it revealed the immense talent of African American performers and, according to the MET’s website, “forever changed the history of theater.”

This was not the first time that a version of Heyward’s story was performed in New York City. The book was published in 1925 and was adapted for the stage by Heyward’s wife, Dorothy. The nonmusical play Porgy was presented by The Theatre Guild and ran for nearly a year, from October 1927 to August 1928. The Heywards insisted on an African American cast which, following the performance at the Guild, embarked on a tour of the U.S. and Europe.