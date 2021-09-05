THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: John Rutledge is born in 1739

Most of us know John Rutledge as a founding father of South Carolina. He served in the First and Second Continental Congresses, helped draft the first state constitution, and served as South Carolina’s President (Governor) in 1776. He went on to serve in Congress from 1782-1783 and was very active in drafting the U. S. Constitution. What is less known are the details of Rutledge’s birth and the emotional issues that plagued him.

Rutledge’s father, Dr. John Rutledge, was from Ireland. Dr. Rutledge’s brother Andrew immigrated to South Carolina in the 1730s. Andrew established himself as a successful attorney and prominent landowner. He married a widow, Sarah Boone Hext, who had two homes in Charleston and two plantations. Sarah had only one child, a daughter also named Sarah, who would eventually inherit her mother’s property. Hearing of Andrew’s prosperity, Dr. Rutledge decided to immigrate to South Carolina in 1735, when he was about 22. Three years after his arrival, he married his brother’s stepdaughter, Sarah, who was 14 at the time.