THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: First draft of 'Grand Model' is completed in 1669

The South Carolina Encyclopedia describes the Fundamental Constitutions of Carolina as “part constitution and part promotional tract.” Although the first draft, also known as the “Grand Model,” is in John Locke’s handwriting, many scholars believe that it was the combined work of the eight lords Proprietors. Since Locke was secretary to the chief proprietor of Carolina, Anthony Ashley Cooper, he is sometimes credited with authoring much of the constitution. It outlined a society based on hereditary property and religious toleration, overseen by the Lords Proprietors and creating a nobility of men called landgraves. In the original draft, it was not legal to sell or purchase land and all who settled in Carolina were required to pledge their support for the constitution and their allegiance to the proprietors.

This first draft was shipped to Port Royal in the fall of 1669 and another copy was sent to the settlement at Albemarle, on the West Ashley River, and arrived in early 1670. Along with the constitution, the Lords Proprietors appointed new Deputies in Albemarle and gave them instructions to implement the "Grand Model." Settlers in Albemarle and in Charles Town objected to several of the stipulations in the document.