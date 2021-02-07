THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: First Black elected to the S.C. Supreme Court

Jonathan Jasper Wright was born in Pennsylvania on February 11, 1840. The son of a runaway slave, he was raised on a family farm in Springville, Pennsylvania. Wright studied with a local minister and attended Lancasterian Academy near Ithaca, New York. He then began teaching and reading law. In 1864 he applied for a license to practice law in Pennsylvania, but was refused, and accepted a position with the American Missionary Association. That organization sent him to the Beaufort area to teach Black soldiers, many of them recently freed from slavery.

In 1866 Wright returned to Pennsylvania briefly to obtain his license to practice law. He was successful and in 1867 the Freedman’s Bureau sent him back to Beaufort to assist formerly enslaved persons with legal concerns. Wright was the first Black to practice law in South Carolina. The 1868 election was the first in South Carolina’s history that allowed Black men to vote. Wright served in the 1868 Constitutional Convention where he supported public education and a liberal homestead exemption. He gained notoriety for his participation in the convention and was elected to the state senate from Beaufort County that same year.