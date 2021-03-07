THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: Elizabeth Huchinson Jackson gives birth to future president

Elizabeth Hutchinson was born in Ireland as was her husband, Andrew Jackson Sr. They married around 1761 and emigrated to America four years later. They settled near the Waxhaws, on the border of South and North Carolina and obtained 200 acres of land at Twelve Mile Creek, which ran off of the Catawba River. There was a Presbyterian Church, a general store, and a few homes nearby. Andrew Jackson Sr. died unexpectedly at twenty-nine years old just three weeks before his youngest son, Andrew, was born.

Elizabeth’s three sisters left Ireland with their families around the same time as she and her husband emigrated. One of her sisters, Jane, was married to James Crawford. They lived near the Jacksons and Jane was in poor health. A few weeks after Andrew was born, Elizabeth and her three sons moved in with the Crawfords. Elizabeth kept house for the Crawfords and nursed her sister, who had been described as an invalid.

Elizabeth frequently told her sons stories of their grandfather, Francis Hutchinson, and his participation in the Irish resistance against the British. Once the Revolution started, the boys were anxious to join the struggle. Their oldest son, Hugh, enlisted and died from heat exhaustion during the battle of Stono Ferry in 1779. That same year, thirteen-year-old Andrew and his brother Robert joined a local militia.