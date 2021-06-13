THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: A revolutionary heroine is born

Rebecca Brewton was born at her father’s plantation on the Santee River on June 15, 1737. Her father, Robert, was a wealthy goldsmith and his father, Miles, came to the colony from Barbados. Rebecca’s brother, also named Miles, was six years older and would become a prosperous slave trader and merchant. Her older sister Frances married Colonel Charles Pinckney. When she was twenty-one, Rebecca married Jacob Motte Jr., the son of South Carolina’s public treasurer.

The Mottes split their time between a townhome in Charleston and Fairfield Plantation on the South Santee River. Rebecca gave birth to seven children, but only three daughters lived to adulthood. Rebecca’s brother Miles gained vast wealth prior to the Revolution and built a lavish mansion in Charleston. He also owned several plantations. In 1775, Miles and his family perished at sea on a trip from Charleston to Philadelphia. Rebecca and her sister Frances inherited his townhouse and plantations.