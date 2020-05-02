Rationing and hoarding: Current pandemic much different than World War II

Stress. That’s the common denominator between those living during the period when our country was going through World War II and those now facing a medical pandemic. Then, the fear was for the lives of those who were fighting to protect us. Now, we are frightened for the lives of everyone.
World War II stress was particularly related to being unable to get news from family members who were serving their country. Though I was fairly young during the early 1940s, I have some memories about what it was like to be a child during that stress.
Living in a small community, almost every home had at least one family member who was in some branch of service. The only method of communication was by mail. Weeks, and sometimes months, went by without the family having any word from them. Often, they were not even sure where their servicemen were, because if they were stationed in strategic places, letters were censored. That meant they were opened and anything referring to their location was blacked out.
There was no 24-hour news coverage. Even newspapers did not have daily reports of battles. Our family went to see a movie about once a month. The “picture show,” which was changed weekly, was suitable for the family. No R-rated films then. A short news clip, which was shown prior to the movie, was the only live-action news available.
Of course, there was the evening news on the radio, with a report of the war (as they knew it). Today’s generation sometimes forgets that there was no TV then, much less the many other electronic devices now at the fingertips of all who choose to use them. I can remember that we received Life magazine in the mail, and there were some wartime photos in it which were quite frightening to me.
Another of my personal childhood memories of the war was of Hitler. I heard adults talk about how evil he was. From newspaper photos, I knew he had a mustache, and I became frightened if I saw a man with one of those prominent facial features. It made me wonder if this “evil man” might have somehow come to the United States!
In order to avoid hoarding, as we have seen evidence of during this coronavirus pandemic, many items were rationed during World War II. On April 27, 1942, families registered for ration books at their local elementary schools. They received one book for each family member, to be surrendered at their death!
Issued annually, these books contained stamps for certain items that were rationed because the supply chain to the United States had been interrupted or cut off. Among the items that required ration stamps for purchase were things made of rubber (tires/boots) and gasoline, sugar, shoes, milk, butter, cheese, meat and quite a number of other things, including bicycles.
Addressing some of these rationed items specifically, rubber was actually the first commodity to be rationed. That was due to the Japanese invasion of the Dutch East Indies, which cut off the supply of rubber to the United States and affected the availability of tires which were critically needed by the military.
New tires were almost nonexistent for citizens, and even in order to purchase a pair of rubber boots, an old pair had to be turned in. Just because you had stamps for certain items, that did not mean they were available.
Gasoline rationing was done a little differently. On May 15, 1942, 17 eastern states issued ration decals that were pasted on the windshield of the family automobile. Black decals indicated non-essential travel, which allowed a purchase of up to three gallons a week. Red decals were for workers who needed more gas (policemen, mail carriers, etc.).
People were allowed to save their gas if they didn’t need it at that time. By December of that year, all states had adopted the gasoline rationing program. In addition, it was reasoned that gasoline rationing could also help conserve rubber by reducing the number of miles Americans drove.
At that time, a mandatory speed limit of 35 mph was issued. This was known as the “Victory Speed.” Because of gasoline rationing, two things developed: 1) Black market gas, where some people were able to get it illegally and resell it; and 2) carpooling, which flourished during those years. I can remember that my neighbor (and future sister-in-law) was in a carpool that went to the Navy Yard in Charleston every day where they worked.
Another personal memory about gasoline rationing concerned an uncle who was stationed in Mississippi after serving in Australia. My parents saved and saved and saved their gas-rationing stamps so we would be able to go visit him and my aunt. The second day of our journey, gas rationing was lifted! The stamps were never used.
The rationing of sugar became necessary after the Japanese conquered the Philippines in early 1942, taking away the last major sugar supply for the United States. Sugar then had to come from Hawaii and Central/South America. Even that was curtailed by 50%, because many cargo vessels were diverted for military purposes.
The ration books originally contained stamps equal to one pound of sugar a week. Later, the stamp value changed, and citizens were allowed only a half pound per week. Sugar was the last product to remain on the rationed list after the war; it was discontinued in June 1947.
I’ll mention one of the other items that was rationed because it is also one that I personally remember: SHOES. Since the military had a great need for leather for shoes and leather flight jackets, shoes for those at home were rationed from February 1943 to October 1945.
At first, each man, woman and child could purchase up to three pairs of shoes per year, using stamps designated for this in their ration books. When the supply of leather decreased even more, each person was then limited to TWO pairs per year. There was no exception for children, and their rapidly growing feet felt the crunch sometimes, causing doctors to fear they would become “foot cripples.”
Shoes were repaired as long as they would last. Shoemakers were only allowed to produce shoes in four colors: black, white and two shades of brown, and no unnecessary features or embellishments were allowed. Because of that, children’s shoes were mostly black or brown with shoe laces.
In our family, we were not really affected by the rationing of the food products such as milk, butter and meat since we had a cow and chickens. I can only say this: I never ever remember being hungry due to lack of food.
Comparing those conditions with the situation today, where people now are grabbing things off the shelf to hoard, there was no such action during World War II. People felt it was their “patriotic duty” to make do with their allotment.
It is somewhat puzzling as to why retailers today have even allowed that type of grab-all-you-can shopping. Before this crisis, when stores had certain sales or limited supplies, it was not unusual to see a sign saying “Limit 2” or whatever number the merchants decided.
Sadly, this same type of behavior has also affected the medical profession as they work to treat those affected with this virus. Many have had to reuse masks since supplies of new masks were sometimes snapped up for personal use or by buyers trying to resell them at exorbitant prices.
To combat that uncivil type of behavior, a group of unsung heroes retaliated ---those who volunteered to make cloth masks. These are used by many medical workers to cover the masks they have/had to use more than once. Others are making gowns for doctors to wear as an added layer of protection. These projects have given those involved a sense of being able to help in some way during this crisis.
The contrast in the employment situation is much different, where today businesses have had to close and many people have suddenly found themselves without jobs. During the wartime, there was a shortage of workers, not jobs.
Due to the fact that almost an entire generation of men was involved in some way in the military effort, women entered the workplace, doing jobs they had never expected to do. Before, they had been limited mostly to being teachers, nurses or secretaries. Gradually, they became prominent in the entire work force, and today, men and women alike can compete for any position.
There was no need to be concerned about the distance between people during World War II. The war was not contagious. However, today almost everything that allows people to congregate has been canceled. Then, people worried about the members of their families who were away from home. Now we are equally worried and concerned about those who are nearby, since we have to be distanced from them.
Those who have lost their jobs due to businesses and schools closing have had to readjust. While they are at home, many parents now find themselves homeschooling their children, using lesson plans provided by teachers or schools. Those who are fortunate enough to have big yards can spend part of their days outdoors and know they will not be in the zone of contagion. However, residents in large cities can hardly leave their buildings without seeing or coming in contact with others. Thus the stay-at-home orders.
Another personal reference comparing days when supplies were rationed with the current situation when things are available according to when the trucks arrive: I never had a bicycle before the war, so that meant I got my first bike after the rationing ended. I was 11 years old when my dad found a used bicycle, bought new tires for it and repainted it. What a thrill that was.
My sister and I shared this bike until one was found for her. Our brother was not quite big enough to ride this bike at first. At that particular time, only 26-inch bicycles (standard size) were available. No training wheels for us. Our parents had to run alongside the bike and rider until we got our balance, and then they let us go. Actually, I think it’s probably much easier to learn to ride a bike at an older age, without the props!
It's nice to be able to think of something where age is a benefit!
