Rationing and hoarding: Current pandemic much different than World War II

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Stress. That’s the common denominator between those living during the period when our country was going through World War II and those now facing a medical pandemic. Then, the fear was for the lives of those who were fighting to protect us. Now, we are frightened for the lives of everyone.

World War II stress was particularly related to being unable to get news from family members who were serving their country. Though I was fairly young during the early 1940s, I have some memories about what it was like to be a child during that stress.

Living in a small community, almost every home had at least one family member who was in some branch of service. The only method of communication was by mail. Weeks, and sometimes months, went by without the family having any word from them. Often, they were not even sure where their servicemen were, because if they were stationed in strategic places, letters were censored. That meant they were opened and anything referring to their location was blacked out.

There was no 24-hour news coverage. Even newspapers did not have daily reports of battles. Our family went to see a movie about once a month. The “picture show,” which was changed weekly, was suitable for the family. No R-rated films then. A short news clip, which was shown prior to the movie, was the only live-action news available.