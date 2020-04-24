‘New’ post office marks 50 years; hundreds gathered for opening

Fifty years ago, the United States Postal Service dedicated a newly constructed post office on Middleton Street.
The “new” post office was built in 1970. It replaced the old post office, which was constructed in 1913 and was located downtown on the square in the building where Williams & Williams Law Firm now operates.
The history of the U.S. Postal Service began in 1775 during the Second Continental Congress. Benjamin Franklin became the first postmaster general.
In 1792, the Postal Service Act was passed and, in 1872, it became a cabinet-level department. Then in 1970, just 50 years ago, great changes were made through the Postal Reorganization Act.
As our nation grew bigger and better, the postal service became the main line for people, businesses and our government to communicate with each other. In order to keep the nation connected, post offices were located throughout America in cities, towns, provinces and counties.
People received their mail in our state from postal employees known as the “South Carolina Post Riders” who rode horses and ponies. These riders would have dropped the mail off in taverns, coffee houses and other locations where the people could pick up their mail.
In the early history of the postal service in Orangeburg, the post office services generally operated in a section within an existing business or general store. In 1873, the post office was located in the business of Moseley & Crook, which sold dry goods, groceries, hardware, boots and shoes, tools and garden seeds, all very cheap. Their motto was, “Come and see us once and you will call again. Come and See.”
Moseley & Crook was located in the downtown section of Orangeburg. As the need for the postal service grew, all townships in Orangeburg County began to operate their own post offices.
On July 28, 1881, The T&D reported: “Rumored Change -- We understand that the Post Office is soon to be removed to the building at the North West corner of the Baptist Church (First Baptist Church) lot, the lower story being used for the Post Office, and the upper for Lathrop & Webster’s law office.”
Then on Oct. 7, 1886, The T&D printed: “Removal -- The post office, which has been for years at the corner of Russell and Market Streets, has been removed to one of Mr. T.D. Wolfe’s new brick stores on Russell Street. The change is a most admirable one and we congratulate Postmaster Schiffley on the improved appearance of his quarters.”
On May 20, 1909, after much political wrangling and discussion, the U.S. Postal Service finally agreed to construct a standalone building to handle the task of providing much improved and needed mail service to the citizens of Orangeburg.
The T&D reported: “The New Post Office Building To Be Built -- On the Lot Corner of Court House Square and Church Street Owned by Gen. Jas. F. Izlar -- The site for the new post-office building, which the government will erect in this city has at last been located. It will be built on the lot at the corner of Courthouse Square and Church Streets, owned by Gen. Izlar. The price to be paid for the lot is $10,000.”
The following letter to Gen. Izlar gives all the particulars of the selection of the lot: “Your proposal of January 29, 1909, to sell to the United States for ten thousand dollars ($10,000) the land hereinafter described, for the Federal building site at Orangeburg, on the authority contained in the Public Building Act of May 30, 1908, is hereby accepted upon the following conditions.”
The letter goes on to describe the agreement between Gen. Izlar and the federal government.
Then on July 26, 1913, the first standalone building to be used as the post office was opened for the citizens of Orangeburg: “The New Post Office -- Mail is Now Being Delivered From New Government Building -- Wednesday night, after nine o’clock, the post office of Orangeburg had been transferred from its old building to the handsome new government building which has just been recently completed. All the furniture and fixtures in the old office necessary in the new building was moved Wednesday night, and the public since then has been getting its mail in the new location.
“The building is equipped with the best modern conveniences for handling mail, plenty of floor room being available for the clerks. Nearly all the office equipment is entirely new and a great improvement over the old equipment. Besides being the home of the Orangeburg post office, there are also offices for three railway mail clerks whose headquarters are here as well as an office for the post office inspector, and another for the Federal commissioner in this district.
“Postmaster Webster and his efficient force is to be congratulated upon their new home, and faithful service, deserved the improvement made and every patron of the office welcomes the use of the new building.”
From 1913 until April 1970, the United States Postal Service operated from that location.
After 57 years, the citizens of Orangeburg were presented with a more modern post office.
On April 20, 1970, The T&D reported: “Post Office Dedicated; Typical American Style -- Politicians and A Band Marked Event –- Orangeburg’s spacious, new U. S. Post Office was dedicated Sunday afternoon amid a setting that would be appropriate for a true ‘Norman Rockwell typical America’ setting.
“Several hundred men, women and children, many of them dressed in colorful Tricentennial garb were there, the lively S. C. State College band was there, and the weather was perfect, and most of all, the politicians were there.
“Sen. Fritz Hollings and Rep. Albert Watson captured the limelight of the speaking. Hollings, who has been credited with the carrying of the ball for Orangeburg in its quest for a new post office, zeroed in on the recent postal strike, saying he would never support a move to allow government employees the right to strike.
”’Once we do,’ Hollings declared, ‘George Meany (president of the AFL-CIO) will be the most powerful man in the country.’
“The Senator stressed the importance of the modern postal facility in keeping progress with the times in Orangeburg. He praised Postmaster Don Yongue and the employees and staff of the Orangeburg Post Office for ‘operating one of the most efficient post offices in the nation.’
“Rep. Watson, who presented the official Orangeburg Post Office flag to Postmaster Yongue, said the new postal facility marks great progress for Orangeburg in that it moves the city’s mail handling into the modern era of mail service.
“He, too, praised the personnel of the local facility for continuing ‘on the job with constant devotion’ during the recent mail crisis.
“In the main address of the dedication ceremony, Sam B. Cartledge, postal service officer of the Post Office Department in Atlanta, told of the modern improvements in the postal service and outlined Orangeburg’s role in the nation’s mail network.
“The flag presented Yongue by Rep. Watson is one that has flown over the nation’s capital. Members of the 1052 Transportation Co. of the South Carolina National Guard raised the colors as the S.C. State College Concert Band played the National Anthem.”
Richard Reid is president of the Orangeburg Historical and Genealogical Society. His mission is researching Orangeburg history, with a particular emphasis on the role of African Americans in that history.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!