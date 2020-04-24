‘New’ post office marks 50 years; hundreds gathered for opening

The following letter to Gen. Izlar gives all the particulars of the selection of the lot: “Your proposal of January 29, 1909, to sell to the United States for ten thousand dollars ($10,000) the land hereinafter described, for the Federal building site at Orangeburg, on the authority contained in the Public Building Act of May 30, 1908, is hereby accepted upon the following conditions.”

The letter goes on to describe the agreement between Gen. Izlar and the federal government.

Then on July 26, 1913, the first standalone building to be used as the post office was opened for the citizens of Orangeburg: “The New Post Office -- Mail is Now Being Delivered From New Government Building -- Wednesday night, after nine o’clock, the post office of Orangeburg had been transferred from its old building to the handsome new government building which has just been recently completed. All the furniture and fixtures in the old office necessary in the new building was moved Wednesday night, and the public since then has been getting its mail in the new location.