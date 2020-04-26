LESSONS OF AN EPIDEMIC: T&D Region suffered during 1918 influenza outbreak

Then on Dec. 18, the T & D reported from Vance on Nov. 27: “Mrs. W. T. Lawton has decided to postpone the opening of the school in town until after the Xmas holidays. She took this step on account of the ‘Flu.’ Miss Arant reopened the doors of the Camden road school on Monday week and has almost a normal attendance.”

On Jan. 11, 1919, The T&D reported “Lesson of the Epidemic Is That State Should Be Prepared Better to Fight Disease -- At least 10 per cent of the entire population of the State has suffered from influenza according to Charles V. Akin, P. A. surgeon, Public Health Service, who has just completed his report to the State Board of Health of measures undertaken for the control of influenza in South Carolina during the epidemic occurring from September 21, 1918, to date.

“On September 31, the Surgeon General’s Office in Washington authorized Dr. F. Simpson to take care of South Carolina’s efforts to control the epidemic. In no time, the people having the flu had quickly overwhelmed the meager medical system in the state. At that time, the hospitals in Columbia had only 150 beds. The entire state was facing a medical crisis that they had never seen before.