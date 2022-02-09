ICYMI/BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Life and times of Rev. John Benjamin Taylor

Recently, I was approached by Dr. Barbara Williams Jenkins to share with the people of Orangeburg County the life and times of the Rev. John Benjamin Taylor. From the research that I have conducted on Taylor, it very well appears that he is in the top three Blacks to serve the people of Orangeburg that I have written about over the years.

As a local historian, I must note at this time and period, discussions are going on about what we call, the “Railroad Corner” and its future. For nearly 100 years, a somewhat large section of this area was constructed and paid for by none other than the Rev. John Benjamin (J.B.) Taylor.

Special Note: The South Carolina Railroad operated a passenger and freight train service that was stationed at the corner of Russell Street and Railroad Avenue. That area became known as the “Railroad Corner” and can be traced back to the year of 1880.

The Orangeburg Times printed an article on April 23, 1880, and mentioned the “Railroad Corner.” “Dr. J.W. Patrick’s new drug store by the Railroad corner is as neat as a pin.”

This business along with others on this stretch of Railroad Avenue would become known as Boulevard Street. At that time, the area consisted of local white businesses.

In 1929, a large section of “Railroad Corner” was constructed by Taylor, known as the “Taylor Building.” Today, this building continues to stand in its place but very few have ever known or heard of the name.

Whatever plans that are finalized by the City of Orangeburg on the “Railroad Corner," the name of the Rev. J. B. Taylor and the “Taylor Building” should never be forgotten as we make these changes.

Taylor was born in 1869 in Orangeburg to Andrew and Beulah Taylor. According to his death certificate, his mother was not known. He was educated in the Brown Freedmen’s Bureau School and Claflin University.

At the age of 17, he moved his life forward in October 1886 when he submitted his paperwork to become a teacher in the city. His major concentration of learning was in the field of religion.

The Times and Democrat printed on Oct. 21, 1886, “The Teachers — The work of examining the papers of applicants to teach has now been finished by the Board of Examiners.”

Taylor graduated from Claflin University in 1894. He was known for being an outstanding student.

After completing his work, Taylor took on a position as a teacher in the Sterling School, which was an all-Black school in Orangeburg. At that time, the Rev. Daniel M. Minus served the school as the principal.

Then in 1896, Minus departed Orangeburg for a pastoral position and the setting up of a school in Greenville. When he settled, Minus was responsible for naming the school.

For some reason, Minus followed the same procedure as he did while he was here in Orangeburg in starting the Sterling School in Greenville. He named the school after Mrs. E.R. Sterling, a white Northern lady who gave him great assistance while he was in both towns.

When Minus departed Orangeburg, Taylor took over the position as principal of the Sterling School.

The T&D reported on June 7, 1899, “The report also spoke in complimentary terms of Rev. J. B. Taylor, principal of the Sterling School. Rev. Taylor is a man of fine education, and has shown much tact to the management of the school.”

The people of the community thought very highly of him and the work that he was conducting with the black children of the school.

On March 28, 1900, Taylor led a list of names for a charter incorporating the “Edisto Lodge No. 39, Free and Accepted Masons,” of South Carolina. This organization was approved Feb. 19, 1900.

Then, on May 2, 1900, The T&D printed, “School Closing — The colored graded school, of which Rev. J.B. Taylor is the principal, closed last week with an entertaining program. It consisted of recitations, dialogues and music. It was admirably carried out and the children who took part in the exercises showed that they had been carefully trained. Since the present principal was put at the head of the school it has made wonderful progress. He is a thorough, safe teacher, and the colored people are fortunate in having a man and teacher at the head of their school.”

Taylor in his works exhibited a sense of pure dedication to his field and position. On April 24, 1901, The T&D printed, “The Sterling Graded School will have their closing exercises on next Thursday afternoon in Trinity M.E. Church at 3 o’clock. The exercises will consist of recitations, drills, dialogues and pantomimes.

"Rev. J. B. Taylor the principal is ably assisted with three competent assistant teachers. The student body is composed of 511 male and female children.”

The T&D also gave Rev. Taylor high praise for his work. On May 1, 1901, they printed, “The colored graded school closed last Thursday. Rev. J.B. Taylor, the principal, has brought this school up to a high state of perfection.”

On Oct. 15, 1902, The T&D reported, “Rev. J. B. Taylor, the efficient principal of the colored graded school in this city, will be married next Wednesday to Hattie Dibble, of Camden, S.C. He is a good man and has the best wishes of his many white friends of a long and happy married life.”

Later in the year, in December 1902, Taylor garnered the position of pastor of the Trinity M.E. Church in Orangeburg.

On June 10, 1903, The T&D printed, “Rev. J. B. Taylor has been re-elected principal of the colored graded school. He has done good work in this school, and the patrons of the school will be pleased to hear of his re-election.”

Then, on Nov. 25, 1903, The T&D reported, “The congregation of Trinity M.E. Church, which is the largest and most influential colored church in the city, is anxious for the return of their Pastor, the Rev. J.B. Taylor, for the next year. At their last quarterly conference, they passed most complimentary resolutions concerning the manner in which he has conducted the affairs of the church during the past year, requesting the Bishop to return him to the charge for another year. Rev. J. B. Taylor is a good, useful man among his people, and we are glad to see that his services are appreciated by his congregation.”

On Dec. 2, 1903, The T&D wrote, “We understand that Rev. J.B. Taylor, who has been Pastor of the colored Methodist church here for the past year, and principal of the colored graded school for several years, has been removed from this place to Camden. His removal at this time from Orangeburg is a big loss to the colored people. He has done much for his church here, and was the best principal the colored graded school ever had.”

The T&D then printed on July 6, 1904, “The petition of J.B. Taylor and others asking that the Council open, layout and extend Oak street in the said City of Orangeburg, beginning at its present terminus on Railroad Avenue and extending the same across the South Carolina or Southern Railroad until said street shall intersect with Goff avenue on the eastern side of said railroad."

A man of deep conviction, Taylor played a vital role for the Black community in Orangeburg. On Aug. 24, 1904, The T&D reported, “the colored summer school, which has been conducted in this city for the past few weeks with Rev. J.B. Taylor, as principal, and J.L. Cain, as assistant, has been a marked success. The enrollment was 121, which certainly shows that the colored teachers of this section are interested in their high calling.”

Special Note: J.L. Cain was the son of the first Black sheriff of Orangeburg County, Edward I. Cain.

During the 1910 Census, The T&D printed on April 2, 1910, “Census Takers -- Enumerators For Calhoun and Orangeburg — Names of the Men Who Will Do the Work in the Two Counties Named Above — Orangeburg City — C. H. Glaze, whites only; J. B. Taylor, negroes only and Geo. A. Schiffley, whites only.”

In the appointments of the South Carolina Conference in December 1910, Taylor was appointed to serve at St. George.

After his St. George appointment, The T&D printed on Dec. 10, 1914, “Going to Florence — Since I was appointed at the recent session of the Conference of the M.E. church to the pastorate at Florence Station, I take this opportunity to thank the good people of Orangeburg for all that they have done for me. I hope and pray that the peaceful relation of the races in this, my home town, may continue in the future as in the past. Respectfully, J.B. Taylor.”

From that article, one can readily see how much Taylor loved his people and all of the people of Orangeburg County. Surely the move to Florence would expand him into greater works for South Carolina. He pastored the Cumberland Methodist Episcopal Church and played a vital role replacing the old wooden church to a modern brick building. He served from 1914 until 1918.

On September 24, 1918, the Rev. Taylor lost his wife Harriett Catherine Dibble while he was serving in Florence. She was born in Camden in 1873 and was the youngest child of Ellie Naomi Naudin and Andrew Henry Dibble Sr.

The loss of Harriett was devastating to Taylor and the family. They were the proud parents of three children, two girls and a boy.

From that point, Taylor became very instrumental in the construction of the Saint Michael Methodist Episcopal Church in Bennettsville. He served that church from 1918 until 1924. The church was designed by the former president of South Carolina State College, Miller F. Whittaker.

While serving as a member of the board of trustees at Claflin in 1919, Taylor authored a resolution to make the school better in working with the students.

In 1924, he became the district superintendent for the Orangeburg Methodist Episcopal in the Southern Conference.

Then, after nearly eight years of being without the support of a wife and having to raise his children alone, Taylor made a decision to remarry. Strangely enough, he married another woman from Camden.

The T&D reported on Feb. 27, 1926, “Rev. John B. Taylor, D.D. district superintendent of the Orangeburg district well and favorable known here for many years, was recently joined in marriage to Mrs. Daisy McClain Bulkley of Camden, S.C. The latter has been a prominent worker and speaker for the Women’s Home Missionary Society and has recently returned from an extensive missionary tour from California and the West.”

Then, in 1927, Taylor came back to Orangeburg as the presiding elder of the Colored Methodist Church. At that time, The T&D printed an article on a project that would relocate Trinity M.E. Church to North Boulevard and Amelia Street. The church was then located where our current Orangeburg County Courthouse stands and across from St. Paul Methodist Church.

The article on May 19 of that same year stated, “Trinity Starts Bldg. Project -- Presiding Elder Rev. J.B. Taylor Announces Campaign for Colored Methodist Church in City — A sum of $1,335 was pledged towards the building fund of Trinity Methodist Church for colored, in a thirty-minute period Monday night at 9 o’clock at the regular quarterly conference meeting presided over by Rev. J.B. Taylor, presiding elder of the colored Methodist Church.

"The church has launched a 90-day campaign for the raising of funds for the new church. A temporary tabernacle has been erected on the grounds recently acquired near the corner of North Boulevard and Amelia street at the former State College Practice Home, where services will be held until the new edifice is completed.

"The church project calls for the erection of a $60,000 building, meaning that it will require around 300,000 bricks.

:Rev. Taylor said he felt that a number of citizens of Orangeburg and probably elsewhere, would be interested in making contributions to the building fund.”

In the latter part of 1927, Taylor started working on a plan that included a portion of the “Railroad Corner” for the construction of a large area for new Black-owned businesses. His efforts gave start for other Blacks to open shops and businesses in this area of Orangeburg. This venture probably was the beginning of the Railroad Corner as we know it today with it becoming a location for Blacks who would eventually own the properties.

The T&D reported on Jan. 19, 1928, “The Rev. J.B. Taylor conferred with the council relative to proposals to tear down a building on North Boulevard, almost opposite from the Southern Passenger station and erect thereon a modern six or eight-story brick building.”

Then, on May 5, 1928, The T&D printed, “Much Building Now Under Way in Edisto City — Largest Permit — The largest permit was issued to the Rev. J.B. Taylor, colored presiding elder, who has started tearing down several buildings on North Boulevard preparatory to erecting six stores, which will be of brick, two stories high. This property is located just opposite from the Southern railway station.

"Wilkins and Whitaker are architects and L.C. Lewis and D.M. Richardson are the contractors. The building will cost $8,000.00 according to the permit.”

With those plans in place, on May 19, 1928, The T&D printed, “Salley Brothers Furnishing Brick — Salley Brothers have secured the contract to supply the series of store buildings on North Broughton street with face brick.

"The building is being undertaken by Rev. J. B. Taylor, colored presiding elder of the Methodist district here.

"These stores, which will face the Southern railway station at E. Russell and North Boulevard, will be excellent in design and in appointments for modern and up-to date stores. They will be two stories high and the top floors will be used for offices and for places for the colored Boy Scouts to meet etc.”

In August of that year, Taylor was continuing his work for the church as his new building was getting ready for occupancy.

During the 22nd annual session of the Orangeburg district conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church, The T&D reported on Aug. 14, 1928, “Our proficient and sagacious district superintendent Dr. J.B. Taylor, has the district in his grip and heart. Every minute interest of the district and of the church has been carefully considered and represented by Dr. Taylor.”

On Sept. 11, 1928, The T&D printed an article, “Several Deaths Occur Among Colored Folk — West Taylor, prominent planter at North and a brother of Dr. J.B. Taylor, died Friday and was buried Monday.”

Later on Sept. 22, 1928, The T&D printed, “Business Improvements — A new building for stores and offices has recently been completed by the Rev. J.B. Taylor. This building is housing an expert shoe repair business whose work has given him a wide reputation among both races.

"Brownlee Tonsorial Parlor, perhaps our most modernly equipped and sanitary barber shop will open its doors for business September 26th, in this new building. We hear unofficially that another enterprising merchant and sanitary restaurant will go into this building soon. More than that, we have several reports the business block on Railroad Avenue will soon be brick in construction and owned by our group.”

A man of great insight and vision, Taylor expanded his role in the Orangeburg community by opening the Taylor Building in 1929.

He posted an ad in The T&D on April 23, 1929, “Offices and Apartments for Rent — Taylor’s New Building — Railroad Ave. — In front of Southern R.R. Station All Modern Improvements — For Information — See or Call — Rev. J.B. Taylor — Phone 457.”

In the same issue, The T&D printed, “Taylor Building — Elsewhere in today’s paper you will see an advertisement calling your attention to office and apartments in the new Taylor building, owned by the Rev. J.B. Taylor. It is on Railroad Avenue.”

This venture for a building being constructed on the Railroad Corner by a Black man became the beginning of where we are today. After the development of the “Taylor Building,” then came other properties that were owned and developed by several Blacks in our community.

As Taylor became older, his health situation would sometimes go up and down. In an article in The T&D, "News Among Colored Folk" by O. Blasingame on March 25, 1930, he printed, “The District Superintendent Dr. J.B. Taylor being ill and confined to his bed, the Rev. O. Blasingame preached in his place at St. Michael in Bowman Sunday night.”

On May 6, 1930, “Bishop in Car Wreck — Three miles east of Cope Saturday afternoon, Rev. Frederick T. Keeney, Bishop of the Methodist Episcopal Church, accompanied by Rev. J.B. Taylor of Orangeburg, received slight but not serious injuries in a car wreck.

"Rev. Taylor received several bruises which necessitated medical attention, but is resting nicely at present.”

He made a recovery from this accident and continued his works all the way until he took ill in 1936 when his health began to fail.

Then on Jan. 2, 1937, The Times and Democrat printed an article on the death of Reverend J. B. Taylor. “News Of Interest To Colored People -- By Odis Blasingame — Dr. J.B. Taylor of this city died Thursday night at his residence on North Boulevard. He was a native of Orangeburg county, born several years after the Emancipation.

"After great struggles and sacrifices, he received a Bachelor’s Degree from Claflin University. He practically educated himself, working and teaching school to meet his expenses.

"Dr. Taylor entered the ministry two years before his graduation from college. He was a successful minister, an eloquent speaker and held several of the best charges in the South Carolina Conference. He served two terms as District Superintendent. In point of service, he was the oldest Trustee of Claflin College and was treasurer of the South Carolina Conference at the time of his death. The principalship of the city public school was successfully held by him for several years. Dr. Taylor was twice married.

"He leaves his widow, Mrs. Daisy B. Taylor and three children, a son John Briggman, Jr., two daughters, Mrs. Catherin Humphrey and Miss Hattie Louise Taylor, and one sister, Mrs. Donnie Jackson.

"The funeral will be conducted in the Claflin College Auditorium at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4.”

The Black newspaper in South Carolina, The Palmetto Leader, wrote an article on the passing of Taylor. On Jan. 9, 1937, the paper noted, “Dr. J.B. Taylor, Outstanding Minister Laid to Rest by M. Pearson. Progressive and active, he kept himself informed on current events and current literature and possessed a deep concern in every movement that affected the interest of his school, church and state.

"A great orator, a convincing speaker, a sympathetic pastor, a democrat in spirit, a friend to all, a man of firm conviction, undaunted courage, and lofty ideals, he left a record of which his school and church are justly proud.

"In the forty-two years of his ministry, he led only ten appointments, an average of four years to each appointment. Two terms as District Superintendent are included in the forty-two years.”

On Jan. 14, 1937, the Taylor family posted a notice in The T&D. “Expression of Thanks — We wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to our friends for their kind expressions of sympathy during the recent illness and death of our father and husband. Mrs. J.B. Taylor and Family."

Sad to say, but not long after the death of Rev. Taylor, his daughter Hattie Louise Taylor suffered from a medical situation that took her life at the age of 26. She departed this life on April 14, 1937, about four months after the death of her father.

Taylor’s wife Daisy lived an outstanding life filled with zest and fire that only a few among us can do in the Orangeburg community. Throughout the remainder of her life, she played a vital role in the growth and development of Orangeburg. She even took charge of the Orangeburg Sunlight Center on Treadwell Street.

Simply put, the wife of the Rev. J.B. Taylor took charge and made a great difference for the good of mankind in many many areas of living in the Orangeburg community.

On Sept. 1, 1963, her mission as a servant for the people of Orangeburg came to an end. The T&D on Sept. 4, 1963, said, “Mrs. Taylor was active in community affairs and was in demand as a public speaker. She served as president of the Sunlight Club of Orangeburg, and made significant contributions to the Woman’s Society of Christian Service of her church and to the Claflin College Alumni Association of which she was a member.”

Out of the many Blacks that I have written about, the Rev. John Benjamin Taylor was one of the most outstanding individuals that I have covered with his contributions to our county.

His education and training led him to become a teacher, a principal, a pastor, a District Superintendent of the Colored Methodist Church, a civic leader, and finally a businessman here in Orangeburg.

From the time that he graduated from Claflin, he displayed his love for all of the people in Orangeburg both Black and white. While serving the ministry in other areas of South Carolina, Taylor would always return to his hometown to live and work to improve life for the people.

He led Trinity United Methodist Episcopal Church to its present location and then made provisions to help the growth and development of several of the buildings on Railroad Corner.

The Taylor Building, which he constructed in 1929, still sits in its place today on Railroad Corner.

Throughout his lifetime, Taylor became one of Orangeburg’s most outstanding citizens in the services that he gave to the people. His accomplishments and works are still in our community and they play a vital role in the life we live today.

The name of the Rev. J.B. Taylor will be forever remembered for the works that were started during the “Separate But Equal Period” of our history. No matter where he was assigned to be in America, he would always return home to Orangeburg.

He was born in Orangeburg, lived in Orangeburg, worked in Orangeburg, provided a building for people to work and live in Orangeburg and, finally, he died in Orangeburg.

For all of the contributions that were given to the people of Orangeburg, South Carolina by the Rev. John Benjamin Taylor, we give you thanks.

Richard Reid is president of the Orangeburg Historical and Genealogical Society. His mission is researching Orangeburg history, with a particular emphasis on the role of African Americans in that history.

