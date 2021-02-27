BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Legacy of Maxwell's Grocery Store

Out of the many articles that I have written over the years, the following one is an extraordinary finding in my research. From 1904 until 1951, Maxwell’s Grocery Store presented its services to the total Orangeburg community. I find this to be 47 years that the family of John Moreau Maxwell provided this care and love for the people of Orangeburg.

Throughout the history of Orangeburg County, finding a business that ventured so long is just a miracle, especially when it was owned by a Black person. John lived life the way his father Henry J. Maxwell did. You see, Henry provided greatly for his family. He was a lawyer and his granddaughter became a top lawyer.

The Maxwell family came to this area and with the mind set of John Moreau Maxwell. He made up in his mind what he wanted to do and then followed through in a story of great dedication and determination. He is simply, one of a kind.

John M. Maxwell was one of eight children raised by Henry J. Maxwell and Martha Louisa Dibble Maxwell. Henry J. Maxwell was considered a leader in the life of Blacks from 1868 until his death on Aug. 26, 1906, in Marlboro County. He was a lawyer, soldier in the Union Army, state senator and the first Black postmaster in South Carolina.