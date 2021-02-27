BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Legacy of Maxwell's Grocery Store

Out of the many articles that I have written over the years, the following one is an extraordinary finding in my research. From 1904 until 1951, Maxwell’s Grocery Store presented its services to the total Orangeburg community. I find this to be 47 years that the family of John Moreau Maxwell provided this care and love for the people of Orangeburg.
Throughout the history of Orangeburg County, finding a business that ventured so long is just a miracle, especially when it was owned by a Black person. John lived life the way his father Henry J. Maxwell did. You see, Henry provided greatly for his family. He was a lawyer and his granddaughter became a top lawyer.
The Maxwell family came to this area and with the mind set of John Moreau Maxwell. He made up in his mind what he wanted to do and then followed through in a story of great dedication and determination. He is simply, one of a kind.
John M. Maxwell was one of eight children raised by Henry J. Maxwell and Martha Louisa Dibble Maxwell. Henry J. Maxwell was considered a leader in the life of Blacks from 1868 until his death on Aug. 26, 1906, in Marlboro County. He was a lawyer, soldier in the Union Army, state senator and the first Black postmaster in South Carolina.
Maxwell became a model businessman and citizen who really cared about the services that he gave to the people in Orangeburg. In 1904, after trying to do some other things, he decided to settle here and start a business in the grocery market.
On April 18, 1920, he made sure that he would always be a part of the community. “Season tickets for the Chautauqua are now being sold at the following places: J.M. Maxwell’s Grocery Company.”
Then on Dec. 24, 1920, The T&D reported, “Robbers Make Double Haul — Stores of M.T. Sifly And J.M. Maxwell Broken Into Early Yesterday Morning — Robbery of the store of M.T. Sifly, on east Russell street near Church Street and J.M. Maxwell’s Grocery store near the Southern depot, was reported to Chief of Police Kirkland yesterday morning, the thefts evidently having occurred during the early morning hours.
“Entrance to Maxwell’s store was effected either through a side or back window, the chief stated. The proprietor said that he believed the thief entered through the back window. He stated that about $15 was taken from the cash register.”
“As the years mounted on the existence of the Maxwell Grocery, plans for the best customer service to the people who patronized their business were being developed. In November 1925, Maxwell posted an ad as they have always done in the T and D. “WE HAVE FAIR PRICES — 21 YEARS OF — SERVICE, QUALITY AN PRICE — Make Our Store Your Headquarters While Visiting the Fair. J.M. Maxwell -- Phone 251 at 191 E. Russell St.”
In an article written by Joseph G. MeGhee, he describes what a visit to the Maxwell’s Grocery store was like. On August 7, 1928, The T&D reported, “State and Claflin Will Help Entertain Colored Folk of Palmetto State — Then we come to what is known as the Maxwell corner, near the Southern railway station, the visitors will find many well-kept business enterprises. Beginning with J. M. Maxwell they will find one of the most modern grocery concerns in South Carolina.”
On Nov. 6, 1930, The T&D printed, “Maxwell in Celebration of Its 25th Anniversary — Twenty-five years ago this month J.M. Maxwell founded the grocery establishment known as “Maxwell’s.” The first store, consisting of a very meagre stock, was located on North Boulevard. In 1909, the business was moved to its present location on East Russell Street.
“Thru these twenty-five years, Maxwell has built up an excellent trade by specializing in quality merchandise delivered at reasonable prices. And today in face of tremendous competition, this independent Grocery is continually growing with its community. During the past quarter-century there are very few families in Orangeburg, if any, who have not been served in this store.
“Today, Friday and Saturday, Maxwell’s is having its Anniversary Sale as an appreciation to the people of Orangeburg for twenty-five years of cooperation and good will.”
On May 16, 1931, The T&D reported, “Maxwell’s — Maxwell’s a large, well-stocked and nicely kept grocery store, operated by negroes, is a good indication of progress that the colored race is making in the Southland.
“Maxwell’s was established in 1904, and has had a steady growth since its opening day. Five clerks are now employed in the store and deliveries are made to all parts of the city.
“The stocks of the store are the same as will be found in all of the leading grocery stores of the country, the service is above the average found anywhere, and prices are consistently low.
“Maxwell’s is proud of the record that it has made in the community and Orangeburg is proud to have colored citizens who can operate such places of business in such a successful manner.”
Then on Sept. 1, 1931, The T&D printed the obituary of the wife of J.M. Maxwell. “Many Attend Funeral of Wife of J. M. Maxwell — Last Sabbath day many scores of relatives and friends from many parts of the state, gathered at the home of J.M. Maxwell, a well-known merchant of the city, to attend the final obsequies of his wife, Katie Cardozo Maxwell, who had been in declining health for several months."
The obituary continued: “She was a woman of somewhat extraordinary ability, having been educated at Scotia Seminary, Concord, N.C., she was not only a superior home maker, but a woman of pronounced business ability, assisting her husband in the financial management of his business affairs.
“She is survived by her husband, three sons and two daughters. The eldest son is pursuing a course of study in the University of Wisconsin, and the eldest daughter is a student at Spellman College, Atlanta. The Maxwell family by strict attendance to business have won the esteem of all who know them, and will have the sympathy of a kind and generous public in their great sorrow. L.M.D.”
Then on Sept. 15, 1931, The T&D reported, “We wish to express our sincere appreciation for the many expressions and acts of sympathy shown us during the illness and death of our dear wife and mother, Mrs. Katherine Cardozo Maxwell.
“Deeds of kindness mean so much to the sad heart and they shall never be forgotten.
“John M. Maxwell and Children.”
With the loss of his wife, John and his family suffered greatly. But apparently John had some of the same type of toughness that his father Henry did. Being a father in the early 1930s had to have been very challenging, especially for a Black businessman. The fortitude that John carried must have been special in some kind of way in which he demonstrated.
In August 1934, The T&D printed, “Announce Prizes Play Day Events — Business Concerns Make Donations. Other Winners Later — The local ERA and County Recreational Director wish to thank the members of the Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce and Fire Department for assistance rendered, also the following merchants for donating prizes for the swimming meet on Play Day. Maxwell’s Store donated, crackers and cookies for Quicktown playground.”
On June 13, 1935, The T&D printed the following article. “Maxwell’s Adds Delicatessen — Maxwell’s has added a modern delicatessen department in their food store located on East Russell Street. The newest type Friedrich electricity refrigerated meat display case has been installed and the store will feature a complete line of cooked and cured meats, salads of all kinds and domestic and imported cheese.”
In 1937, The T&D wrote an article on the grocery store being located on East Russell Street. “Maxwell’s Grocery Is 33 Years Old -- Carry Large Variety of Quality Foods and Fruit — In the retail grocery field, Maxwell’s Grocery establishment on east Russell Street, near the Southern Depot, ranks as the city’s high class food and grocery store, where the better class people find an exclusive line of groceries, meats and food specialties.
“J.M. Maxwell has been in retail grocery business in Orangeburg 33 years, during this time he has established a reputation of having the finest class of food products in the city. He has made it a practice to handle only the very best brands of food products since his trade is with the discriminating people of Orangeburg.
“Before he opened his store in Orangeburg, he worked for an uncle who had a retail grocery store at Camden. He has been in the grocery business all his life and many of his kin people followed the same business all his life and many of his kin people followed the same business. His store has a large and varied stock of fine staple groceries usually found in larger cities where grocers have a particular class of trade. In the meat and delicatessen department, special refrigerated counters display a stock of choice meats.
“Specialty items form a large part of the stock of Maxwell’s Grocery. Vegetables and fruits are the best to be had in the market and in every respect the store has a variety of the best quality foods available anywhere in the city. Assisting J.M. Maxwell are his two sons. Delivery service and a pleasing courtesy, is always evident when a customer trades at Maxwell’s.”
Then on July 26, 1938, The T&D reported, “Prominent Negro Taken By Death — News was received in the city yesterday of the death of J.M. Maxwell in Philadelphia earlier in the day. The body is expected to arrive in the city some time tomorrow.
“Maxwell was 57 years of age and had been in ill health for some months. He was born in Camden and had engaged in the mercantile business here for a number of years.
“No announcement was made last night as to the funeral arrangements.”
Also on July 26, 1938, The T&D printed, “NOTICE! On account of the death of J.M. Maxwell, owner — Maxwell’s Grocery Store will be Closed Until Friday.”
In 1938, Maxwell had traveled to Philadelphia to get help with the medical problems that he was having.
The Palmetto Leader Newspaper on Aug. 6, 1938, wrote about the death of J.M. Maxwell: “John H. Maxwell, Prominent Business Man, dies — Owned and Operated Store for Over Quarter Century — Orangeburg, S. C. — July 28th — The funeral services of John M. Maxwell were held here today at Trinity Methodist Church, of which he was a member and served as chairman of the board of trustees. Interment was at the Orangeburg cemetery with Masonic rites at the grave.
“The funeral services were conducted by the pastor, the Rev. Marshall McCollum, assisted by Dr. A.R. Howard presiding elder of the Sumter district of the Methodist Episcopal church. Mr. Maxwell, prominent Orangeburg merchant since 1904, had been in failing health for some time but his sudden death in Philadelphia, July 25, where he had gone for rest and treatment was a profound shock.
“The presence of hundreds of friends and business associates of both races at the rites and the many floral offerings and messages of condolence attested the high esteem in which he was held.
“At the funeral, Mr. A.L. Dukes prominent Orangeburg grocer and a trustee of State A. and M. College since it opened in 1895; President M.F. Whittaker of State College and Mr. H.E. Zeigler, member of the local law firm of Zeigler and Brailsford, paid glowing tributes to the deceased. Mr. Dukes spoke of the fine relationship that existed between him and Mr. Maxwell, since the Maxwell store was opened here more than a quarter century ago.
“’We worked,’ said Mr. Dukes, ‘and business men, especially grocers have seen some dark days during recent years. But there was always an understanding between us so that each felt the need of the other and each of us was ready and willing to offer assistance to the other. I shall certainly miss him as a business associate and all of us have experienced a great loss in the passing of this friend.’"
Further, “President Whittaker emphasized the fact that the Maxwell store was more than just a business. ‘It has become an institution,’ he said, ‘because Mr. Maxwell made the golden rule a living principle in his business and civic activities. His life is an example to all of us.’"
The article further stated: “Mr. Zeigler stressed the courteous, genial and charitable nature of the deceased. He said, that he had known him for 27 years and that the life he lived would have been an asset to any community.
“Dean Henry Pearson of Claflin College, a lifelong friend of the family, commended the deceased for his devotion and service to his family, church and community. ‘His faith backed by diligent application, progressive and honest methods, a democratic and philanthropic spirit, supreme tolerance and evenness of temperament made failure impossible,’ declared Dean Pearson.
“In his early boyhood Mr. Maxwell was employed in the store of his uncle, Eugene Dibble, of Camden, S.C. Later, he studied pharmacy, but was convinced that merchandising was his vocation.
“In 1904, he came to Orangeburg and opened a small grocery which has become one of the most successful enterprises in South Carolina. Here, he carried a full line of the best American and imported products, and his customers included leading citizens of both races.
“Mr. Maxwell is survived by two daughters, Misses Cassandra E. and Louise Maxwell; three sons, John M. Jr., Charles Wendell and Henry Cardoza Maxwell; two sisters, Mrs. Ella M. Page, Sumter, and Mrs. Naomi Edwards, Wilkes Barre, Pa.; and three brothers, Henry J. Maxwell, St. Paul, Minn.; Dr. C.W. Maxwell, Philadelphia, and Dr. Andrew D. Maxwell, Patterson, N. J.
“Mrs. Maxwell, formerly Miss Kate Cardoza, died in 1931.”
With the death of J.M. Maxwell, the family made the decision to continue with the grocery store business just as they had been doing. Surely, it was a humongous task in operating a business as such in Orangeburg, but they all decided to keep the grocery store up and running. The family kept the business going as usual and made some great improvements all the way until they closed in 1952.
On Nov. 18, 1938, The T&D reported, “New Meat Market At Maxwell Store — Local Concern Celebrates 34th Anniversary in Business With Installation of Modern Refrigeration Department — Announcement is made by Maxwell’s in this issue of the installation of a most complete meat market, unexcelled anywhere in South Carolina.
“This announcement comes with the celebration by this store of its 34th anniversary and marks another one of the many progressive steps taken by the management during the more than a third of a century that this concern has been serving the public of this section.
“This new department is the last word in modern equipment for handling this end of the food business, and will enable the buying public to procure the finest and choicest meats at all times. The equipment and fixtures combine the latest type of refrigeration, insuring not only the preservation of the meats and other foods.
“Maxwell’s entered the grocery business in this city in 1904. At that time the management determined to offer to the buying public of this section only the choicest in groceries and foods. This high standard of quality has been consistently maintained through the 34 years of the life of the business, and as a result the business has grown steadily, enjoying a most liberal patronage.
“Quality and service have been the watch words of this establishment, and with the addition this modern market, the store is everything its slogan implies: 'Everything for the table under one roof.'”
On June 4, 1943, The T&D reported, “In Cavalry — Henry C. Maxwell — On March 10, 1943, Private Maxwell was inducted into the United States forces at Fort Gragg. He is serving with headquarters troops, 2nd Calvary Division, at Fort Clark, Texas.
“He was educated at Claflin University, and his final education was at Mathy Academy, Camden. He comes from a family that is noted for industry and honesty. Private Maxwell was head clerk and assistant manager at Maxwell’s grocery store which was established by his father and is now operated by the J.M. Maxwell estate. His sister is Cassandra E. Maxwell.”
As time progressed, Maxwell’s Grocery Store gradually faded from the Orangeburg scene. On Jan. 19, 1952, The T&D reported, “For Lease Or Rent — Store-building with all equipment for complete grocery business.
“Formerly operated as Maxwell’s Grocery. In 700 Block E. Russell St. Mrs. N.R. Smith. Agent, 128 N. Church St.”
Then on May 9, 1954, The T&D reported, “Orangeburg Secretarial School For Negroes (First of its kind in the south) Former Location of Maxwell’s Grocery Store.”
The legacy of the Maxwell’s Grocery Store and the Maxwell family is one that will be remembered by both the Black and white members of this community. The fact that John M. Maxwell brought his business to Orangeburg and stayed here for 47 years from 1904 until 1951 is quite a journey for any man or woman to carry through.
Maxwell is special and there is no other way to view and understand this event. Today, we have not a clue in why he was such a unique man of business. To venture the way Maxwell did is far more than just being a business person. He certainly was a man of great insight and vision that extended to his entire family and gave great life to the people in Orangeburg.
John Moreau Maxwell was a man who was chosen by our God, who had chosen his father Henry J. Maxwell. John was dispatched to make Orangeburg a greater place for 47 years. And that, he did.
Richard Reid is president of the Orangeburg Historical and Genealogical Society. His mission is researching Orangeburg history, with a particular emphasis on the role of African Americans in that history.