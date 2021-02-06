BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Dr. Daniel Moorer, the first Black physician in Orangeburg

Then by 1922, Moorer had saved up enough money to purchase the building on the lower end of Russell Street known as the “Moorer Drug Store.” The brick structure was originally two stories but was rehabbed at some point to three stories. This became the main office for Dr. Moorer and his drug business.

On Aug. 11, 1928, The T&D announced that another Black physician would be coming to Orangeburg. “There has come to our city a new colored physician who is asking for your patronage and has been well-trained to give you the best medical service. Dr. M. Crawford, with office over Moorer’s Drug store, comes to us a bachelor of arts, University of Michigan, two year’s medicine at the same school, two final years at Howard University and one-year intern at a hospital in St. Louis, Mo. He took the South Carolina Examination in July and has been notified that he passed. He is the son-in-law of Dr. Daniel Moorer becoming the same when he taught biology at Claflin.”