As we begin our annual celebration of Black History Month, I have made the decision to include the name of Dr. Daniel Moorer.

Moorer was a person of great strength and determination. He was a man of outstanding ability and attribute that only God can give. Knowing that he wanted to one day come back to Orangeburg and do something good for his people was at the forefront of his being.

Moorer was one of the most notable persons to play an intriguing and worthy role in the life of the Black community in Orangeburg. Moorer was born Dec. 25, 1866, in Orangeburg County in a location that is today in Calhoun County. His father was John Moorer and his mother was not known.

He attended and graduated from Claflin College in Orangeburg and Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. During his school days at Meharry, he taught rural school in Tennessee in the afternoons to help finance his way. Moorer always made very high ratings in his scholastic attainments. And with that type of commitment, he graduated with high honors.

When Dr. Moorer returned in 1899 to practice his medical trade, his office was practically filled all the time and regardless of his physical condition, seemingly, he never got tired of helping to relieve suffering among humanity. To make sure that his patients got no “substitutes,” he wrote and filled his own prescriptions, which accounted for some of his popularity in the state.

His delight was to see his patients well, and he would often visit them without pay to check them over to be sure that no minor disease had crept in since his last visit. Dr. Daniel Moorer was the first Negro to put out his shingles in Orangeburg as a medical doctor.

The following captures some of the events and times of Dr. Daniel Moorer.

After completing all of the requirements at Meharry, Dr. Moorer returned to Orangeburg as the first known Black physician in the town. The exact location on Amelia Street is not known.

In the Estate Notice in the Times and Democrat, Aug. 7, 1901: "All persons having claims against the estate of Lewis Paulling, deceased, will present the same duly verified, and those indebted to said estate will make payment to Messer Raysor & Summers, Attorneys, Orangeburg, S.C. Dr. Daniel Moorer and Lewis W. Cheeseboro.”

Then the T&D reported on June 21, 1905, “Tried To Save Him” — "It seems that on the day before the execution an effort was made by a number of colored residents of this city to save (Willie) Johnson from the gallows.

"The Columbia correspondent of the Augusta Chronicle says, 'Governor Heyward Thursday promptly refused an eleventh-hour petition presented to him by a negro preacher from Orangeburg, the negro sentenced to hang there Friday for criminally assaulting a little white girl. The petition was signed by a dozen Orangeburg negroes, including a presiding elder and four other preachers, two doctors and a number of professors.

"The correspondents say, 'Among the signers of the petition are Revs. A.G. Townsend, C.W. Cooper, J.B. Taylor, I.H. Fulton, Dr. Daniel Moorer and Dr. H. D. Rowe.'"

Moorer began to play a vital role in the cases whereby the Black folks would become involved even though it was not so successful.

On July 26, 1906, The T&D printed the following, “NOTICE OF THE OPENING OF -- the books of Subscription to the Capital stock of the Colored Investment company of Orangeburg, S.C.

"Notice is hereby given that by virtue of a Commission issued to the undersigned Board of Corporates by the Hon. J.T. Gantt, Secretary of the State of South Carolina, and dated the twentieth day of July, 1906. Books of subscription to the Capital Stock of the Colored Investment Company of Orangeburg, S.C., will be opened by the undersigned Corporates at the office of Dr. Daniel Moorer Amelia Street, Orangeburg, S.C., on Friday, the twenty-seventh day of July, 1906, at 10 o’clock a.m., of that day, and will be kept open until the whole of the Capital Stock as provided in said Commission, or a sufficient part thereof, as required by law, shall have been subscribed.

"The proposed corporation will deal in real estate, stock, merchandising, borrowing and lending money and all business of an investment nature, etc. and will have a capital stock of two thousand dollars, divided into twenty shares of one hundred dollars each. July 21, 1906 — Signed: H.B. Thomas, N.C. Nix, A.G. Townsend and Dan’L. Moorer, M.D., Board of Corporates.”

According to The T&D on Oct 10, 1907, “The Zion Savings Bank — the city’s fifth bank — had been organized by prominent blacks in the city and county. President of the new institution was A.D. Dantzler; vice-president, D. Moorer; cashier, A.G. Townsend. The board of directors was composed of A.D. Dantzler, J.L. Ballard, Lewis Collier, Westley Inabinet, D. Moorer, N.C. Nix and J.J. Sulton.”

On December, 17, 1908: "Giles L. Wilson, the state bank examiner filed a petition against the Zion Savings Bank. The final statement of the Zion Savings Bank was, loans and discounts $390.33, furniture and fixtures $1,758.24, capital stock paid in $2,336.50, savings deposits $416.22."

In 1909, The T&D said, “The failure of the Zion Bank need worry no one. It was a failure before it opened its doors. It had a competent man at cashier, but the trouble is, he had no cash to do business with.”

Note: The safe of the Zion Savings Bank is located on the campus of Claflin University.

Then on May 4, 1911, The T&D reported, “Dr. Daniel Moorer, the colored physician accused of selling booze, was fined $100 or serve thirty days on the public works. He paid up. Moorer will also be prosecuted in the Court of General Sessions.”

During the “Flu Epidemic” of 1920, Moorer and Dr. Green played a vital role in assisting the Black citizens who became affected. They both provided the reports on the Blacks that came in contact with this menacing epidemic that had taken American citizens. This epidemic affected the people in Orangeburg both Black and white until the summer of 1920.

Then by 1922, Moorer had saved up enough money to purchase the building on the lower end of Russell Street known as the “Moorer Drug Store.” The brick structure was originally two stories but was rehabbed at some point to three stories. This became the main office for Dr. Moorer and his drug business.

On Aug. 11, 1928, The T&D announced that another Black physician would be coming to Orangeburg. “There has come to our city a new colored physician who is asking for your patronage and has been well-trained to give you the best medical service. Dr. M. Crawford, with office over Moorer’s Drug store, comes to us a bachelor of arts, University of Michigan, two year’s medicine at the same school, two final years at Howard University and one-year intern at a hospital in St. Louis, Mo. He took the South Carolina Examination in July and has been notified that he passed. He is the son-in-law of Dr. Daniel Moorer becoming the same when he taught biology at Claflin.”

On Jan. 4, 1940, The T&D reported on the court proceedings on the indicted charge against Dr. Moorer of procuring an abortion on Evelyn Rush. “Two Jury Cases Are Completed -- The prosecuting witness in this case was a 19-year-old white woman, Evelyn Rush, of the eastern section of the county. She testified that she went to the office of the defendant in this city on two occasions in September last. The child was born about Sept. 6, the witness said, and was buried in the garden at the home of her grand-mother. Where, she lives.

"Mrs. Rush testified that; she is married, but has not lived with her husband for about a year and ten months.

"The woman was released on bond in the sum of $500 late Saturday. The negro physician was released on bond in the sum of $1500 late Saturday afternoon.

"The jury in this case of Dan Moorer, local Negro physician, indicted on a charge of procuring an abortion, returned a verdict of 'not guilty.'"

Of course, this verdict for Dr. Daniel Moorer was most gratifying under the circumstances in which he and his family had to endure. With this, Moorer, his name and reputation as an outstanding physician in Orangeburg was all at stake.

The obituary of Dr. Daniel Moorer was printed in The Palmetto Leader Newspaper on August 23, 1941. As far as The T&D newspaper announcing his death, for some reason, there was no mention of his passing. He died on Aug. 10, 1941.

“Beloved Physician Laid To Rest” by W.R. Bowman — Dr. Daniel Moorer, 76, beloved physician of Orangeburg for forty or more years, died Sunday morning at his home after three weeks of illness.

"In speaking about his worth in Orangeburg, Mr. Daniel, who is the government farm agent of Orangeburg county, told this reporter at the funeral yesterday that Dr. Moorer was one of the founders of the Orangeburg Negro county fair and Mr. Daniel further said, his word in business was more than money.

"He was a member and trustee of William Chapel A.M.E. church and his favorite songs, “Blessed Assurance, Jesus Is Mine,” “Amazing Grace, How Sweet the Sound,” etc., were sung during the funeral.

"He was a member of the National Medical Association and attended this association 13 times and as late as 1940. He was given a scholarship to attend the National Association and I understand, was one of the guest speakers last year.

"The Rev. C.D. Salley said in his remarks that his wife was the first patient Dr. Moorer had when he finished school. He was so anxious about his patient getting well that he sat by her bedside all night watching her condition. He decided then that Dr. Moorer would be a great doctor.

"Dr. Moorer was the founder and organizer of the Scottish Rite mason of Orangeburg, being a 32nd degree Mason. It was very unfortunate that the master of the lodge, Sydney Hill, did not arrange with the family to have the grand master or his deputy to appear on the program. Both of them attended the funeral and both told us that the master of the lodged did not arrange for the Masonic to take any part on the program.

"Dr. Moorer would help any worthy enterprise. His latest was, one-hundred dollars donated to Meharry College a few days ago.

"The floral designs were estimated at several hundred dollars.

"The funeral sermon was preached by his pastor, the Rev. Jefferson, assisted by the Rev. Gregg of the M.E. church. Pastor Jefferson discussed, 'In My Father’s House Are Many Mansions, etc.'

"Surviving, aside his beloved widow, are five children as follows: Mrs. Jessie M. Dibble, Sumter; Mrs. Allie Crawford, Miss Annie Moorer, Daniel Moorer, Jr., and William Moorer, all of Orangeburg; six grand-children and hundreds of friends.

"Jones Undertaker handled the body with ease and precision.”

The life of Dr. Daniel Moorer, who was born, raised and educated in Orangeburg and then on to Meharry Medical School and then back home, is a picture of sincere dedication and love of our city and county. Surely, Dr. Moorer could have decided on another place and town that could have provided him many other opportunities for his growth and development.

Certainly, Dr. Moorer must have known or seen something about Orangeburg that brought him back to this beginning place. From 1901 until 1941, he came to serve his people, build upon, to grow and prosper and yet make this place one of the most notable cities in the great state of South Carolina.

And that, he did.