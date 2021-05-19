HIstory of the Rotary Club of Orangeburg

Introduction

The Rotary Club of Orangeburg was organized in 1921 by a small group of local businessmen. The need for the Club was driven primarily by economic conditions. Nineteen twenty-one was also the first year of the boll weevil infestation in South Carolina when the production of cotton in Orangeburg County dropped from 100 thousand to 18 thousand bales. This was devastating to a county with a largely agricultural-based economy.The origin of the Club began with charter members that included Wallace Bethea, Laurie Wolfe, Eugene Atkinson, Bill Livingston, John Sifly, Henry Sims and others. Bethea used his connections with the Columbia Rotary Club to have them sponsor the organization of the club in Orangeburg. The Rotary Club of Orangeburg was chartered on May 19, 1921 with 24 members, becoming the 959th Club chartered by Rotary International. At that time, Rotary International consisted of 958 clubs in 17 countries with 70,700 members.

In 1905 Attorney Paul Harris initiated the first Rotary Club by meeting with three business associates in downtown Chicago. What began as a men’s business club in 1905 has evolved into one of the world’s largest international service organizations with 35,000 plus clubs in over 200 countries and territories and over 1.2 million members. Thus, Rotary of 1905 is not the same as Rotary of 2021. The same is true for the Rotary Club of Orangeburg. Over the past century this club has evolved into an organization that has been shaped by many forces: wars and other conflicts, the Great Depression and recessions, social and political changes, scientific and technological innovations, poverty , worldwide pandemics and other diseases, and other changes. To survive for 100 years, any organization or entity must adjust to the forces and factors of local, national and global change. Today, the Rotary Club of Orangeburg is significantly different from its predecessor of 1921. However, the fundamental principles ensconced in the motto, “Service Above Self” have remained consistent for this club, in particular and Rotary International, in general.