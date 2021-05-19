HIstory of the Rotary Club of Orangeburg

“May our happiness increase with our usefulness. What Rotary will be one hundred years hence, none living can imagine. There is nothing impossible to Rotary now.” (1915) -- Paul Harris, Rotary founder
Introduction
The Rotary Club of Orangeburg was organized in 1921 by a small group of local businessmen. The need for the Club was driven primarily by economic conditions. Nineteen twenty-one was also the first year of the boll weevil infestation in South Carolina when the production of cotton in Orangeburg County dropped from 100 thousand to 18 thousand bales. This was devastating to a county with a largely agricultural-based economy.The origin of the Club began with charter members that included Wallace Bethea, Laurie Wolfe, Eugene Atkinson, Bill Livingston, John Sifly, Henry Sims and others. Bethea used his connections with the Columbia Rotary Club to have them sponsor the organization of the club in Orangeburg. The Rotary Club of Orangeburg was chartered on May 19, 1921 with 24 members, becoming the 959th Club chartered by Rotary International. At that time, Rotary International consisted of 958 clubs in 17 countries with 70,700 members.
In 1905 Attorney Paul Harris initiated the first Rotary Club by meeting with three business associates in downtown Chicago. What began as a men’s business club in 1905 has evolved into one of the world’s largest international service organizations with 35,000 plus clubs in over 200 countries and territories and over 1.2 million members. Thus, Rotary of 1905 is not the same as Rotary of 2021. The same is true for the Rotary Club of Orangeburg. Over the past century this club has evolved into an organization that has been shaped by many forces: wars and other conflicts, the Great Depression and recessions, social and political changes, scientific and technological innovations, poverty , worldwide pandemics and other diseases, and other changes. To survive for 100 years, any organization or entity must adjust to the forces and factors of local, national and global change. Today, the Rotary Club of Orangeburg is significantly different from its predecessor of 1921. However, the fundamental principles ensconced in the motto, “Service Above Self” have remained consistent for this club, in particular and Rotary International, in general.
This “History “ is not meant to be a comprehensive treatise but a collection of Club highlights from a century of service to the Orangeburg community and beyond.
Membership and leadership
The strength and success of a service organization is largely dependent upon its members and the leaders that are selected. Members are also presidents and officers , board members, program committee chairs and members, and volunteers for fundraising and project management and implementation. Members are essential for any and all club functions.
From its humble beginning with 24 charter members, membership in the Club has fluctuated, often driven by external factors. In 1951, thirty years after its founding the Club had increased its membership to 74. However, during that period, at the peak of the Great Depression (1932-33), Club membership decreased from 55 to 45. This decrease occurred even as membership dues were decreased to $5.00 and meals were reduced from $.50 to $.40. World War II also resulted in a membership decline as several members joined the military services. The ebb and flow of Club membership has occurred over the past century with declines generally occurring during wars, global crises and economic downturns and increases occurring during more prosperous times. It is noteworthy that one of the periods with the greatest increase in membership was the Club’s first year (1921) when membership grew from 24 to 37, a 54% increase. Other periods illustrate fluctuations: 1989- 141 members; 1996- 132 members ; 2011-76 members; and 2021 -37.
Since its founding, the Club has sponsored the establishment of several other Rotary clubs. On December 29, 1961 the St. Matthews Rotary Club was chartered, becoming the first club sponsored by the Orangeburg Club. Other clubs that would be sponsored by the Orangeburg Rotary included the Rotary Club of Lake Marion (1987), the Rotary Club of Barnwell (1990), and the Orangeburg Breakfast Rotary Club(1996).
For its first 68 years the Club was all male. In 1987 Rotary International altered its bylaws to admit women to its clubs. On November 17, 1989, attorney Karen Williams made history by becoming the first woman member of the Rotary Club of Orangeburg. Since then many outstanding women have become members and served in all club leadership roles, enhancing the total quality and effectiveness of the organization.
Club presidents
The Club’s first President was charter member W. Eugene Atkinson. Six additional charter members would follow and serve as Club President: Wallace Bethea, Vernon Hill, John Wise, Atticus Marchant, Hugo Sims, and George Bowman. The Club’s bylaws permit a President to serve a one-year term after previously serving as President-elect. Through the best of times and the worst of times the 100 Club Presidents have, with a steady hand, guided the Club to reach this Centennial milestone. Each, in his or her own way, provided the leadership that was needed at the time.
Club traditions
Programs at weekly meetings
The Club has held weekly meetings since its inception. Even during the Great Depression when some clubs moved to monthly and bimonthly meetings, this club continued its weekly meetings. Since the Club was founded, weekly meetings have featured a program component that included a speaker. In recent years the President-elect has been responsible for coordinating program speakers for the year. Of course, club members were also encouraged to recommend weekly speakers. Programs have featured a wide range of local, state , national and occasional international presenters. Topics often include business, education, community interest, health, economic development, sports, public safety, and subjects that would be informative for Club members. Annually, the District Governor (or other District-level or RI- level officers) visits the Club and presents the weekly program. In 1978 the Club was visited by Rotary International President Clem Renouf.
Club yearbooks and rosters
Club yearbooks were published in the 1940’s and 1950’s and provided very useful information to members. The yearbooks contained the names, classification, date of admission for members and all committee assignments. Photographs of members would eventually be included in the yearbooks. Publication of the yearbook was discontinued in 1955-56. A loose-leaf version of the yearbook was resurrected in 1984-85. Information in this version of the yearbook was updated periodically by producing revised loose-leaf filler sheets to replace those sheets that were outdated. By 2010, yearbooks were no longer produced or updated. Advances in information technology and the internet have rendered obsolete many of the non- digital information and record keeping methodologies used in prior years.
Weekly bulletins
Club Bulletins have been useful for the proper functioning of the Club. These weekly publications were prepared by the Editor or Club Secretary. Bulletins contained much useful information. For example, it told when a member joined the Club, when he/she is honored in the community and reports on his/her death. The Bulletin provided a synopsis of the previous week’s program and listed the program speaker for the next week. An information section on a relevant topic of the editor’s choice was also included. Much of the Club’s detailed history is included the numerous Bulletins that were printed. The first Club Bulletin was published in 1935 but discontinued in 1937. Since 1945-46 the Bulletin was published continuously, with the exception of a few years. In 2016 the Bulletin was discontinued. Other clubs have also discontinued their bulletins. Today, many clubs are using websites and social media platforms which serve the same function as the Bulletin but with many more advantages derived from using digital media.
Club banners
This club, like other Rotary clubs, has a custom made felt banner with its name and district number on it. Many clubs made miniature versions of their club’s banner that members exchanged when visiting other clubs to make up missed meetings. Exchanging banners was very popular from the 1970 ‘s until recently. By 1985 , this Club had amassed several dozen banners from around the globe. They were catalogued and organized for display. It was not uncommon to have the banner collection on display during weekly Club meetings. The practice of exchanging, collecting and displaying miniature banners has all but disappeared in recent years.
Club cookouts and Sweetheart Nights
Historically, cookouts and evening meals have long been an integral part of the Club’s social experience and provided opportunities for members to mix and mingle in a relaxed setting. During the earlier years of the Club evening meals were held at least once per year. Cookouts began in the 1970’s and have continued in some version since. Held at various venues, including the Country Club, cookouts began as steak dinners. Over time other items such as oysters were added to the menu. More recently, this event has become a Sweetheart’s Night for members to invite spouses and special guests. Held in the Spring of the year it has become a highly anticipated evening of fine dining, entertainment and fellowship. For several of these events Claflin University has hosted the Club for its “Rotary Night at Claflin “and provided memorable entertainment with its outstanding University Choir.
Music: Notes from the Past
During the first half of the Club’s existence music was a major part of its culture. Each President selected a chairman of music who made sure that a piano was available for use by the Club. During the weekly meetings time was scheduled for singing by the members. A pianist was hired to play for the Club and a Rotary song book was used by the members. In addition to singing the National Anthem, other songs were selected by the chairman of music. By the 1970’s this tradition was discontinued.
Fundraising projects
Annual auctions
For many years the Club conducted an annual auction to raise funds to support the scholarship program. Beginning in 1992 and continuing for many years, Bill Taylor served as the auctioneer. The auction’s success resulted in funding to support a robust scholarship program and other charitable giving. Upon Bill’s retirement the Club presented him a Paul Harris Fellow Award. Occasionally, silent auctions are conducted at events such as cookouts and sweethearts night.
Onion sales
In 1984-85 the Club began an onion sales project to raise funds to supplement operating expenses and provide support for the scholarship program. Onions were purchased from the Vidalia, Georgia area, usually from the Mitt Rollins Farm. Club members were responsible for selling the bags of onions. Over a period of eight years, 1988-96, the Club earned $70,606.62 from this project.
Barbecue dinners and oyster roasts
Beginning in 1980 the Club began annual barbecue dinner sales. Initially, Dukes Barbecue prepared the meals which the Club sold tickets for, at a profit. Eventually, the Club began to purchase the ingredients and prepare the meals which generated a greater profit. In additional to the financial success of this project, it also provided opportunities for members to work together. Oyster roasts were started in 2011 and used the same ticket sales model as the barbecue dinners. Dwight Frierson and several other members were very instrumental in organizing the highly successful oyster roasts which also supported Club service projects.
Pancake suppers
The first pancakes suppers were held between 1960 and 1963. Members sold tickets and managed all aspects of the cooking and serving of the meals. This labor-intensive but financially successful project was discontinued for 28 years but resumed in 1991-92. Today the pancake supper remains a major source of revenue to support the operating budget of the club. Most of the meals are now carry-outs and during the COVID-19 pandemic all meals were carry-out. The event was renamed “ The Sonny Williams Pancake Supper” to honor Sonny’s legacy as a longtime chairman of the pancake supper committee and for serving as a pancake chef extraordinaire.
C.A.R.T.
The CART (Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust) Fund was begun in October 1995 at the Rotary Club of Sumter, SC by Roger Ackerman and Dr. Jack Bevan. The project is based on Rotarians emptying their pockets of change into blue buckets at weekly meetings to support Alzheimer’s disease research. All 100% of the funds collected by CART go to support cutting edge Alzheimer’s research. The program was sponsored by District 7770 which contained 98 clubs at the beginning of CART. The Orangeburg Club is also in District 7770 and was among the first clubs to support CART. Today, hundreds of clubs in more than a dozen states support CART on a regular basis. Also, some clubs sponsor fundraisers and contribute a portion or all of the funds to CART. The Rotary Club of Orangeburg contributes a portion of the proceeds from its annual golf tournament to support CART. Periodically, a member makes a challenge donation for the other club members to match , in support of CART. As of May 2020 $9.2 million were awarded by CART to support 55 research grants. According to District 7770 , the Rotary Club of Orangeburg has contributed a total of $99,801 to support the CART fund over time.
Duck race
In recent years the Club has conducted the annual duck race. Members purchased and sold tickets at $10.00 each to “adopt a duck”. The race involved hundreds of numbered rubber ducks being dumped into the Edisto River at the Gardens or in recent years, into the lazy river at the YMCA. The ducks raced to the finish line for cash prizes. Prizes were awarded to the top ten winners , at $1,500 for first place and lesser awards down to $20.00. This fun event is one of the Club’s most popular and successful fundraising events, providing funding for the scholarship program.
The Annual Karen J. Williams Turkey Ball Tournament
This golf tournament was begun in 2014 in honor and memory of Judge Karen Williams who died in 2013 after battling early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Judge Williams was the first female member of this club. Her son and Club member Charles H. Williams III, a prolific Alzheimer’s research fundraiser, has been the primary person to organize and manage this event each year. The event is held at the Orangeburg Country Club. Tournament proceeds are used to support the Karen J. Williams Alzheimer’s Fund of the RMC Foundation, the CART Fund, the SC Alzheimer’s Association “Ride-to-Remember “ campaign, Rotary scholarships and general club operating expenses.
Service projects
Boy Scout Troop 45
In 1936 the Rotary Club of Orangeburg decided to organize and sponsor a local Boy Scout troop since few, if any exited in the Orangeburg area at the time.
Thus, this Club served as the sponsor for the establishment of Boy Scout Troop 45 in Orangeburg. Troop 45 was chartered in 1937 and has maintained a continuous 85-year relationship with this Club, the longest of any community organization. For the first 10 years of its existence, Troop 45 met at various sites in town but primarily in the basement of the Court House. In 1947 Orangeburg Rotary built a one-room hut on Riverside Drive. In 1961 Rotary built the current hut on land donated by Dr. James H. Gressette and D. L. Rhoad, located on Rhoad Street. The deed to this property is to Boy Scout Troop #45, Orangeburg (Sponsored by Orangeburg Rotary Club).
The relationship between Troop 45 and the Rotary Club has been an enduring one over the years because of the mutual interests of both organizations. Rotary not only provided financial support to Boy Scouts but Rotary members, often sons and fathers, joined Troop 45. As Troop 45 became one of the most successful troops In the Indian Waters Council, the Rotary Club shared in that success. Scouts have assisted the Rotary Club in some of its projects like the pancake supper and some former Troop 45 members have become members of Rotary. The interwoven relationship between this Club and Troop 45 is wonderfully summarized in the Tulluck Rotary Club of Orangeburg history (1996):
“The City of Orangeburg and its surrounding area should be extremely proud of Boy Scout Troop 45. Troop 45 has been very fortunate to have such a fine sponsor as the Rotary Club of Orangeburg. The fact that this troop has had only six true scoutmasters in 73 years is truly remarkable. To date, Troop 45 has produced 126 Eagle Scouts. By instilling the belief of the Scout Oath, Scout Law, and the duty to God and our country , Troop 45 has yielded some of the finest and well-disciplined young men our community has ever seen. Most of these men have had a tremendous and positive impact on our community and beyond. Troop 45 has always been in the Indian Waters Council and could certainly compete with any in the country.”
As of April 2021, Troop 45 has produced 169 Eagle Scouts over its 85 year history. Another nine Life Scouts are working to complete their Eagle requirements.
Student loans and scholarships
Since 1927, the Club has had an interest in supporting college attendance by deserving students. That year a Student Loan Fund was established by the Club to assist such students. During these times federal student loan programs did not exist. The Loan Fund was a very popular program that lasted until 1955, a period of 28 years. By then the G.I. Bill and other federal loan and grant programs began to provide additional support for college attendance.
The Club’s current Scholarship Program was initiated in 1980 and has continued almost every year since. The first award of $500 was made to one student. For the first two decades, these $500 scholarships were awarded to as many as 22 students per year. Rotary auctions, pancake suppers and other fundraisers supported this stellar program. Over the past 40 years hundreds of Orangeburg area students have received Rotary Scholarships to support their college aspirations. In 2019 the scholarship awards were increased to $1,500 each. For the last three years, 2019- 21, the Rotary Club of Orangeburg has awarded $36,000 in scholarship support.
Support for crippled children and PolioPlus
A Crippled Children committee was a part of the Club from the early 1920’s until the first polio vaccine was developed by Dr. Jonas Salk. The Club’s primary activity was to provide financial support to the March of Dimes during its annual fund drive. The Salk and Sabin polio vaccines were able to bring polio under control in most developed countries in the 1960’s and 1970’s. However, the disease persisted in a number of countries around the world. In 1980, Rotary International began its current global project, PolioPlus, with the ambitious goal of contributing to the global eradication of polio. In 2008, Rotary received a $100 million challenge grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to support PolioPlus. Of course, Rotary met the challenge and has received additional Gates challenge grants in a excess of $500 million. The districts and clubs of Rotary have provided the support to ensure that the challenge for each grant was met. Since 1985, the Rotary Club of Orangeburg has contributed $64,325 to support the PolioPlus initiative.
Happy Feet
Since 2014 the Club has participated in the Happy Feet program which is funded through a matching grant from Rotary District 7770. This program provides free shoes and socks to elementary school students in need. Students who participate in the program are selected by staff at each school. Revelon Elementary, Mellichamp Elementary, Orangeburg Preparatory , and Marshall Elementary are some of the schools that have partnered with the Club to support an average of approximately 100 students each year. SMS Sports World has worked with Rotary to provide the shoes and socks at a discount rate. On the day of the event, the students are bussed to SMS where Club members, Interact Club volunteers and others help fit the students with their brand new shoes and socks. This annual fun project has brought instant gratification to the students, as well as to the volunteers who make it all possible. Experiencing the expressions of joy and excitement from the students is priceless.
Ride-to-Remember: fighting Alzheimer’s
Since 2005, the South Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has sponsored “Ride-to-Remember ,“ a fundraiser to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease. The annual ride consists of 200 to 400 bicyclists who ride more than 250 miles in three days: from Simpsonville in the upstate to Mt. Pleasant on the coast. Along the way the riders make overnight stops in Newberry and Orangeburg counties. Orangeburg to Mt. Pleasant is the final leg of the ride. During the cyclists’ stopover in Orangeburg members of the Rotary Club of Orangeburg and the Lions clubs and volunteers from the First Baptist Church partner to prepare and serve a full course meal to the cyclists at the First Baptist Family Life Center. Funding to help support this event and the SC Alzheimer’s Association is made possible by the Club’s annual golf tournament which is coordinated by Rotarian Charlie Williams III. Two Club members, Bob McCurry and Russell Blanchard have participated in the Ride. Both are former Rotary Club presidents. The Ride raises funds that provide local support services in South Carolina and also support Alzheimer’s research at the national level through the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Karen J. Williams Alzheimer’s Fund
In 2015, an endowed fund was established at the Regional Medical Center Foundation in memory of Judge Karen J. Williams. Proceeds from the Club’s annual golf tournament are contributed to this Fund. This funding assists patients and families throughout Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg and Barnwell counties that are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Funds are used to assist patients with medication, transportation and respite relief for their caregivers. Orangeburg Rotary contributes to this Fund annually.
Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic
This clinic treats the medically uninsured that live in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties. It provides a range of health care services, free of charge, to eligible individuals with a household income under 200% of the Federal Poverty Level. The Clinic was founded in August 2009 by Dr. Bert Gue, a former Rotary Club of Orangeburg President, and his wife Jeanne. The clinic is an enduring part of the Gues’ legacy. Orangeburg Rotary provides financial support to the Free Medical Clinic during its annual fund drive.
Interact Clubs
Interact is a Rotary International service club for young people ages 12 -18. Interact clubs are sponsored by Rotary Clubs which provide support and guidance, but they are self- governing and self-supporting. Each year interact clubs complete at least two community service projects, one of which furthers international understanding and goodwill. The Rotary Club of Orangeburg has sponsored two local interact clubs at local high schools: Orangeburg Preparatory School (1984) and Orangeburg- Wilkinson High School(1914). Through the years members from both Ineract clubs often joined Rotarians at weekly lunch meetings. Interact Club members have worked with the Rotary Club on many projects, including Happy Feet, pancake suppers, Rotary auctions, highway/river cleanups, aid to the elderly, and others.
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit housing organization working in the local communities across all 50 states and in more than 70 countries. Habitat’s homeownership program is designed for individuals in need of decent , affordable housing. Rotary Club of Orangeburg supports the Edisto Habitat for Humanity of Orangeburg through contributions to Habitat’s annual fund drive, providing meals for work crews, and having Club members serve as volunteers to help construct Habitat homes in the local community. Habitat is a very valuable asset to this community.
Bell ringing for the Salvation Army
Since the 1980’s this Club has participated in the Salvation Army’s kettle donations drive. On one day during the Christmas holiday season, Club-member volunteers spend 30 minutes or one hour as a bell ringer at one of the local businesses. This tradition has endured over the years and serves as an excellent way for many Rotarians to support an organization that sponsors programs that help those in need in the local community.
Additional service to the community
The Rotary Club of Orangeburg has participated in many worthy projects that benefit the community and respond to targeted needs. Many but not all of these efforts have been supported by the Club over a shorter period of time. Some of these initiatives have included: literacy programs and donated books for elementary school students; support for the elderly, including donating air conditioners in the summer; International Youth Exchange; Student Essay Contests; Support for clean water; the RIDDE (Rotarians in Drug Deterrence Education) program; and Children’s Walk at the Gardens.
Participation beyond the club level
Attending District-level Meetings and Rotary International Conventions
Since its earlier years, this club and its members have participated in District Assemblies and served as District-level officers and committee members. In 1929, eight years after its founding, the Rotary Club of Orangeburg hosted the District Assembly which brought almost 1000 Rotarians to the city. While no other records can be found of other District Assemblies being held in Orangeburg, Club members continue to be very active at the District level, attending conferences and serving in various roles. For example, Paul Miller has served as Assistant District Governor twice, Retta Guthrie currently serves on the District Program Grants Committee and Curt Campbell has served on the District CART Committee.
Each year the Rotary Club of Orangeburg provides financial support for the current Club President to attend the annual RI Convention. Some Presidents have attended these conventions while others have chosen not to attend. The site of the convention has impacted attendance from the Club. For example, in 2017, RI’s Annual Convention was held in Atlanta, Georgia and because of the location, there was larger than normal attendance from this Club. In 2005, the 100th Anniversary for Rotary was celebrated at the RI Convention in Chicago , Illinois. At that historic gathering this Club was well represented. In addition to the then current President Donnie Jamison and his wife Theresa attending, other attendees included the following former Club Presidents and spouses: Dwight and Trudie Frierson; Retta and Jim Guthrie; AJ and Pat Hutto; Paul and Bobbie Miller; Jake and Happy Shuler; and Henry Frierson.
The 2020 RI Convention was held virtually and without registration fees as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic , generating an attendance of over 60,000 Rotarians, the largest number of participants on record.
Paul Harris Fellows
In 1957, the Paul Harris Fellows program was established. Rotarians who have contributed $1,000 or more to the Annual Program Fund, the PolioPlus Fund or the Humanitarian Grants Program of the Rotary Foundation are recognized as Paul Harris Fellows. Also, individual clubs may, on occasion, award this honor to an individual who meets the professional and personal standards exemplified by Paul Harris, the founder of Rotary. Since Rotary International began keeping detailed records, the Rotary Club of Orangeburg has contributed a total of $365,229 to the Rotary Foundation, including $273,304 to the Annual Fund, $64,325 to PolioPlus, $26,600 to other funds and $1,000 to the Endowment Fund. As of May 2011, this Club had a total of 146 Paul Harris Fellows with many of these recognized as multiple-time Fellows. There has also been at least 24 club-honored Paul Harris Fellows awards made.This Club also has sustaining members who contribute at least $100 or more each year to the Annual Program Fund. Such contributions count toward multiple Paul Harris Fellows, Paul Harris Society (contribution of $1,000 or more to the Annual Program Fund),and Major Donor(Level 1 minimum contribution of $10,000 to Level 4 maximum of $249,999) recognitions. Club members who have achieved Major Donor status include Retta Guthrie, Paul Miller and Cathie Cox Price.
The future
“This is a changing world. We must be prepared to change with it . The story of Rotary will have to be written again and again.”(1936) – Paul Harris, Rotary Founder
When the Rotary Club of Orangeburg was chartered in 1921, could the charter members have envisioned what the Club would be like in 1946? In 1971? In 1996? or In 2021? The obvious answer to these rhetorical questions is a resounding “No”! We do not own the future but lessons from the past can help us prepare for it. What Paul Harris wrote in 1935 is certainly applicable to this Club: “… the story will have to be written again and again.” What will this Club be like in 2046? In 2071? We simply do not know. However, we are fairly certain that along the way there will be highs and lows and challenges and opportunities for this Club and all other Rotary Clubs. Changes at all levels of society , local to global, will continue to accelerate at ever increasing speed. There will be unimaginable advances in science and technology as well as societal and structural changes. How can this Club respond to these immutable forces of change and still survive and thrive in the future?
The future is also a major theme for Rotary International and is reflected in Rotary’s Vision Statement and Core Values:
Vision Statement -- “Together we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change around the globe and in ourselves.”
Core Values – “The world today is not the same as it was when Rotary was founded in 1905. Demographics have shifted, the pace of change has accelerated , and technology has created opportunities for connection and service. What hasn’t change is a need for the values that define Rotary: FELLOWSHIP, INTEGRITY, DIVERSITY, SERVICE and LEADERSHIP.”
As the Rotary Club of Orangeburg begins its second century of service , it must be both dynamic and resilient. The Club must be dynamic and energetic enough to attract the best new members from the local community. It must also be resilient and capable of rebounding from the challenges that are sure to come. The future is ours to have, embrace it.