History-making 'Poppa' Johnson dies at 80; sheriff's career of service marked by highs and lows

James "Poppa" Johnson spent more than two decades in law enforcement, including making history by becoming Orangeburg County's first Black sheriff since Reconstruction.

He died on Christmas Eve at the age of 80.

Johnson retired as an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety lieutenant.

In 1996, he ran for sheriff in the Democratic primary against nine-year veteran Sheriff C.R. "Smitty" Smith.

After defeating Smith in the primary, Johnson went on to be elected in the November general election despite a write-in campaign for Smith.

Edward J. Cain, the first Black sheriff of Orangeburg County, was elected in 1872.

Johnson said at the time of his election, "I ran for the job of Orangeburg County sheriff to serve all the people of Orangeburg County.

“I wasn't elected by all white, all Black. I was elected by Orangeburg County coming together, knowing that there was a need for change."

Current Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said he will always be grateful for the chance to continue serving in the sheriff’s office after Johnson was elected.

