History-making 'Poppa' Johnson dies at 80; sheriff's career of service marked by highs and lows

James "Poppa" Johnson spent more than two decades in law enforcement, including making history by becoming Orangeburg County's first Black sheriff since Reconstruction.
He died on Christmas Eve at the age of 80.
Johnson retired as an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety lieutenant.
In 1996, he ran for sheriff in the Democratic primary against nine-year veteran Sheriff C.R. "Smitty" Smith.
After defeating Smith in the primary, Johnson went on to be elected in the November general election despite a write-in campaign for Smith.
Edward J. Cain, the first Black sheriff of Orangeburg County, was elected in 1872.
Johnson said at the time of his election, "I ran for the job of Orangeburg County sheriff to serve all the people of Orangeburg County.
“I wasn't elected by all white, all Black. I was elected by Orangeburg County coming together, knowing that there was a need for change."
Current Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said he will always be grateful for the chance to continue serving in the sheriff’s office after Johnson was elected.
“When ‘Poppa’ Johnson came in as sheriff in 1996, he gave me the opportunity to continue serving the community I love, the Orangeburg County community,” Ravenell said. “I’d been serving already for a number of years at the time of his election, but I was given the chance to continue serving our neighbors and friends in this community as a law enforcement officer.”
In his bid for a second four-year term as sheriff, Johnson faced opposition from two of his former deputies in the Democratic primary held June 13, 2000.
Johnson said at the time that he was running on his record of accomplishments, including the establishment of a warrant division.
He was thrown into a runoff with Larry Williams on June 27, 2000. Williams, who was Johnson's lead investigator, won.
On Monday, Dec. 17, 2001, a federal judge sentenced Johnson to more than four years in prison for his role in a $1.8 million tax scheme. He was ordered to pay a $1,100 special assessment fee and be under supervised release for three years after serving his time.
The sentence stemmed from Johnson's Aug. 31, 2001 conviction in federal court for his role in a tax scam with a co-conspirator.
Known for his love of youth and the Orangeburg community, Johnson's work with local track-and-field programs dated back to the late '80s when he and coach James Williams organized the Orangeburg Track Club.
The club competed throughout the United States and won numerous medals and honors, including garnering gold medals during the 1997 Youth Games, which were held at Manhattan College in New York.
Even after leaving the medium-security Butner Federal Correctional Institute in Butner, N.C., at the end of his sentence in 2005, Johnson's mind was on helping youth and providing track opportunities for youth.
Johnson, who got his nickname "Poppa" at birth from his mother's midwife, graduated with an associate degree in criminal justice from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and attended what was then Claflin College.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary, and four children, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
