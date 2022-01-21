History-making Bamberg Coroner Billy Duncan has died

Willard "Billy" Duncan made history in 1988.

The Bamberg County mortician was elected as the first African American to hold elected countywide office in Bamberg County in that year, taking over as county coroner. He served in the position until deciding not to seek re-election in 2020.

Duncan was the owner and president of Carroll’s Mortuary in Bamberg.

The Bamberg County government webiste announced Duncan's death at age 81: "The Bamberg County Council and Bamberg County Administration Office sadly announce the passing of Mr. Willard 'Billy' H. Duncan, former Bamberg County coroner. Mr. Duncan entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. ...

''Billy,' as he was commonly known, was at the forefront of handling services for thousands of Bamberg County families over many decades. As the business grew and prospered, Willard 'Billy' Duncan decided to enter public service and launched a campaign for Bamberg County coroner.

"A trailblazer, he was the first African American elected to a countywide office in Bamberg County in November 1988. He had so much compassion and sensitivity for helping countless families navigate through some of the most difficult times of their lives.

"Coroner Duncan served with diligence until his retirement in 2021. His staff will greatly miss him, and so will the citizens of Bamberg County."

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. at Bamberg County Memory Gardens, 14836 Heritage Highway, Bamberg.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to: The Family of Willard H. “Billy” Duncan, P.O. Box 927, Bamberg, SC 29003 or 803-245-2570.

