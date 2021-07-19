Historical markers to be unveiled; Calhoun County high school, library recognized

Members of two nonprofit organizations in Calhoun County are preparing to commemorate the legacy of a library and high school with the placement of historical markers at the sites where they once stood.

Calhoun County Resources Inc. and the John Ford High Association have teamed up to provide markers for the West End Public Library and the former John Ford High School in St. Matthews.

Two unveiling ceremonies will be held on Friday, July 23, with the first to be held at 10:30 a.m. at the site of what was the West End Public Library at 1708 Calhoun Road.

The second unveiling ceremony will be held at 11:15 a.m. at what is now the John Ford Community Center at 304 Agnes St., the site of what had been John Ford High School.

“We’re talking about Calhoun County and a time period of schools and libraries that operated before integration. These two markers that are going to be unveiled represent the kind of activity in the past that was predominantly for Black citizens of Calhoun County,” CCRI President Bernie Wright said.

He said the purpose of the markers is to educate people and make them aware of area history.

