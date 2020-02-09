Historian Thomas Ott will read from and sign copies of his new book at Founder’s Day at The Eatery at The Depot in Branchville on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The book, “Saturday & the Witch Woman,” is the true tale of Philip Chartrand, The Eatery’s founder, stationmaster and the 189-year-old story of his devotion to a slave named Saturday, the man who saved his life from the fires of revolution in Haiti. Ott is Chartrand’s seventh-generation grandson.
Ott will give a presentation and book reading at 2 p.m., with a book signing and light refreshments at 3 p.m. The Eatery at The Depot is located at 7501 Freedom Road.
Branchville has a deep historical footprint. Nearly 300 years ago, the Cherokee traded there by a huge oak at the intersection of two Indian trails. They named the spot “The Branch.”
A century later, the South Carolina Railroad and Canal Company constructed there America’s first railroad junction and renamed the thriving Swiss-German settlement Branchville.
In 1830, a refugee from the great slave rebellion in Haiti made his way to Branchville after a failed business venture in Charleston. He was Philip Chartrand. He established The Eatery, known for its fried chicken, and married Lavinia Langstaff.
Sometime around 1833, he moved his café to the railroad depot and later became one of the stationmasters. That restaurant survives today at The Eatery at The Depot.
Ott earned his PhD in Caribbean history from the University of Tennessee. He authored “The Haitian Revolution 1789-1804.” His interest in Haiti’s slave rebellion led him to promote the importance of its leader, Toussaint L’Ouverture, before academic and general audiences.
In 2010, Ott retired as a professor at the University of North Alabama to write the story of Saturday, a slave in the French side of the author’s ancestors and a participant in the world’s greatest slave uprising.
“Saturday & the Witch Woman” is available for purchase at The Eatery and on Amazon. For more information, visit www.booksbythomasott.com.
