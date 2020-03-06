His mission is larger than new life for once-famous Orangeburg restaurant

It is the same commitment Dash exhibited when he became one of 18 Orangeburg students to volunteer to first integrate the public school system when he attended the all-white Orangeburg High School in 1964.

He also became the first black to play varsity sports in the state, playing basketball.

"When I traveled all over the state, I was the only black person that played," he said. "Prior to going to different schools, the school would receive letters threatening my life, saying they never had an 'n-word' play in their gym before and that if I came, they would have a tree behind the school where they would hang me."

"We went anyway," he said.

Dash said the experience was "rough," and he still has scars from the time he was beaten by four white guys one day at school. He was spit upon, isolated from the rest of the student body and slandered.

His faith helped him through the ordeal.

"As a kid, we were so committed to freedom that we were prepared to give our life for that purpose," he said. "Going to Orangeburg High School was just a step in that process. It didn't matter to me what would happen to me, but we were trying to make things better for the generations that came after us."