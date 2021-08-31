Hiring freeze discussed for RMC; chair: Season of austerity may be needed

“I think that maybe that we are moving into that season right now with all of these challenges that are before us, challenges which are compounded with delta and COVID-19,” he said.

“I do know a strong, well-managed system will get through seasons like this,” Richburg said. “It is a little tough, but at the end of the day it can be done.”

The system had about 136 days of cash on hand through July 30, Burton said. The goal is 150 days.

The hospital will have to begin paying back the $26.9 million in Accelerated Medicare Payments it received to deal with COVID in September. This is equivalent to 41 days cash on hand for the entire system.

Volumes for the month of July in inpatient and outpatient surgery cases were below budget, but Dialysis Access Institute cases were above budget by about 26.3%.

RMC practices and RMC emergency department visits were also below budget for the month of July.

The Bamberg Barnwell Emergency Medical Center’s July visits were down by about 9.7%, Burton said.

In related matters, RMC Vice President of Physician Practice Operations Sabrina Robinson said visits to the hospital’s six primary care practices were under budget by about 1,045 in July.