DENVER -- South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island has been named #90 among the 150 best things to do in the United States this summer by Travel Lemming.

The annual list aims to help Americans discover unique and diverse attractions around the country and in their own back yards.

Hilton Head Island is the single South Carolina attraction to make the list of 150 top things to do, alongside diverse attractions including a Bavarian Village in Washington and a 1,214-acre tiger sanctuary in Colorado.

The article describes Hilton Head as a “popular Lowcountry vacation destination” and cites its beaches, restaurants, and golf courses as points of interest.

Travel Lemming writer Katie Neufeld says that “Hilton Head is one of those places that just feels special. All the foliage helps the island feel less crowded than it is, even in peak season. I love seeing families biking to the beach or dinner.”

The Top 10 entries on Travel Lemming's list are:

The Wild Animal Sanctuary (Keenesburg, Colorado) -- an open-air sanctuary home to rescued animals, including 39 tigers once owned by Tiger King’s Joe Exotic and 9 lions airlifted from Ukraine. Leavenworth (Washington) -- a Bavarian-themed town offering a taste of Germany in the Cascade Mountains. Valley of Fire State Park (Nevada) -- a 46,000 acre crimson oasis of desert outcroppings, petroglyphs, and petrified forests. Pilsen (Chicago) -- a culturally-rich Latino neighborhood featuring vibrant art, music and mouthwatering food. Luray Caverns (Virginia) -- a 400-million-year-old network of caverns, home to the biggest musical instrument in the world. Sensorio (Paso Robles, California) -- a whimsical lightshow installation featuring 100,000 stemmed spheres. New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning (Readington, New Jersey) -- a festival featuring 100 colorful hot air balloons from July 28-30. Brewery Hopping (Asheville, North Carolina) -- an everyday activity available in America’s “Beer City.” Dead Horse Point State Park (Utah) -- an overlooked state park featuring 16.6 miles of singletrack mountain biking trails. Olympia (Washington) -- an underrated state capital home to a vibrant artistic community and nearby natural attractions.

The full list of 150 best things to do can be found at: https://travellemming.com/best-things-to-do-in-usa-2023/.

Each year, Travel Lemming’s team of two dozen writers and editors handpicks the list, with the goal of highlighting the USA’s many hidden gems.

Abigail Bliss, editor at Travel Lemming, said: “Many believe that international travel is key to experiencing different cuisines, art, history, and ways of life. But each region of the U.S. emanates a unique culture and is rich in new experiences — which are often more economical and easily accessible."

“These activities are based on expert travelers' first-hand human experiences. AI-generated suggestions can't replace the authentic advice of locals who have eaten at these restaurants, felt the energy of these festivals, and seen America's magnificence.”

Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than 10 million annual readers.