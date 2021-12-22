Hillcrest lease under discussion; Orangeburg, SCSU ponder renewal

The City of Orangeburg and South Carolina State University are considering renewing the Hillcrest Golf Course lease for one more year while they negotiate a longer term lease.

In 1971, the city and S.C. State entered into a lease giving the city use of the land for 50 years. The city leases the 186 acres from S.C. State for $1 a year.

City Administrator Sidney Evering said last week, "We met with South Carolina State back in May to begin lease negotiations.

“We did not get too far, but it was always our understanding that we would circle back with South Carolina State to either come up with a new lease or to modify the terms of the current lease, which is going to be over at the end of the year.”

Evering said a new meeting could not be scheduled until recently.

He recently received an email from interim S.C. State President Alexander Conyers suggesting the Hillcrest lease be renewed for another year with the intention to see if a longer-term lease can be agreed upon.

In 1968, then-S.C. State President Dr. Maceo Nance approached then-City Manager Bob Stephenson about creating a recreation facility that would bring the town together after the event known as the Orangeburg Massacre.

Evering said back in December 2020, S.C. State's attorney sent the city a letter opting out of renewing the Hillcrest lease. The university was exercising its option to opt out of the lease over a year before it was to end.

If the university did not opt out the lease, it would have been extended for an additional 25 years, Evering said.

The lease expires Dec. 31, 2021.

Some members of Orangeburg City Council expressed concerns they were kept in the dark about the lease renewal with the university.

Councilman Bernard Haire said he just found out that Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler and then-Interim Administrator John Singh received a letter from S.C. State's legal counsel on Dec. 28, 2020 requesting the university opt out of the lease renewal.

He said the fact that he was not aware of the letter until 11 months after the fact is “disturbing.”

“To my knowledge it has never been discussed with council,” Haire said. “I have a number of times talked about and discussed that we have a council form of government and not a strong mayor form of government.”

“I have been pushing for getting the lease renegotiated and we got the letter some time ago,” Haire continued “I am disturbed by it.

“Things that affect this city council need to be brought to all council members and we should be apprised of what is going on.”

Butler took exception to Haire's comments.

“I never hide anything from this council,” Butler said. “If it is brought to my attention, I tell you. I never, never ever make decisions about this council without the input of this council.”

Butler said if the letter was brought to him, he does not recall.

“If it was a letter brought to me, it was an oversight from somewhere,” Butler said. “I don't remember. We can look back at the notes.”

Butler said he is aware of how council operates.

“I never said to the public or indicated to the public in any way, shape or form that this is a strong mayor form,” Butler said. “I understood what kind of council it was when I was elected.”

Councilman Dr. Kalu Kalu echoed Haire's concerns.

“I think we need to work on that area of communication,” Kalu said.

Singh said he would investigate the matter further, but said he is certain the matter of the lease expiration was brought up during budget meetings this year.

“If indeed I slipped, I can,” Singh said. “I am human, too, that if I slipped and that it did not go through, I will own it.”

“I am pretty sure that I didn't but I am also positive that we have been working on the line that we had to get something done because they exercised that option. That has been discussed and brought up,” Singh said.

Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt asked that now that the matter has been resolved and the next steps taken that the city move on with the matter.

In other business, council passed a resolution adopting health insurance benefits for city employees effective Jan. 1, 2022.

The vote was taken after discussing the matter in closed session. There will be no change in out-of-pocket expenses or insurance premiums from the current year.

