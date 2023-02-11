Developers planning to construct a restaurant near an Orangeburg neighborhood say it would benefit the area.

“We are planning to put in a higher-end restaurant, something that the city lacks quite a bit," developer Stanislav Finelt said during the Orangeburg City Planning Commission meeting on Jan. 26.

Finelt and his partner, Gregory Yakubov, are the principals for the proposed restaurant, which they wish to place on a plot of land near the intersection of Broughton and Chestnut streets.

The plans included the construction of a parking lot near Caw Caw Drive, but that was rejected by the planning commission after it heard from nearby residents.

Yakubov said the men have decided to no longer purchase the 1.5 acres of land at the corner of Broughton Street and Caw Caw Drive.

They still have plans to proceed with the development of the adjacent 13.91 acres.

Yakubov declined to comment further on the project beyond what was stated during the Jan. 26 city planning commission, noting the project is in its infancy stage and still needs to appear before Orangeburg City Council for review.

The city-owned property is near the intersection of Broughton Street and Chestnut Street. The address of the parcel is 3397 Broughton Street.

The property is currently vacant and formerly housed an Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities substation.

DPU representative Randy Etters said the utility owns and maintains the property.

While the utility is not in the property business, it has sought to hold onto the property rather than sell it to just anybody in an effort to control what is placed on the property, he said.

“We felt like we had to tie it to something the community needs to be able to make the project make sense,” Etters said.

He said one of the visions for the property, in addition to the restaurant, is to create a nature boardwalk that would tie into the Orangeburg Recreational Park on North Road, providing additional access to the park. He said the city owns the right-of-way and no trees would be disturbed as part of the boardwalk project.

“Our goal is to simply see the quality of life get raised up not only in this community but everywhere we serve,” he said.

Etters said three of the 13 acres are designated as wetlands.

After hearing from residential concerns about the wetlands, Etters said any project that is built on the property would have to maintain the wetlands and would have to go through various agencies like the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

“We are retaining those wetlands,” Etters said, explaining the wetlands serve as a drainage basin for the Caw Caw Swamp and that the utility collects this water for its operations.

“We are absolutely going to protect it as well. The wetlands cannot be touched by law,” he said.

Finelt and Yakubov say their track record of development in Orangeburg has been positive and they intend the same result with this proposed development.

“We have actually been very responsible members of the community within Orangeburg,” Finelt said, noting that he and his partner have “resurrected” several manufactured home parks in Orangeburg.

The comments and assurances are meant to ease the concerns of residents who would live behind the proposed restaurant on Caw Caw Drive, North Circle Drive, West Circle and South Circle Drive.

“We have listened to their voices and are hearing their concerns,” Yakubov said. “We think we can make it (the project) work without” the parking lot on Caw Caw.