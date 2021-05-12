High-voltage power line blocks U.S. 601 traffic

A portion of U.S. Highway 601 in front of Koyo is closed while a 115,000-volt power line is on the road, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director Mike Adams.

It could take four to six hours before the road is cleared.

“People may want to steer clear of the area until they’ve been notified the situation is rectified,” Adams said.

Drivers taking Magnolia Street to Interstate 26 can detour down King’s Road. Drivers taking U.S. 601 toward Orangeburg can follow St. Matthews Road to State A&M Road.

Power outages have led to some stop lights being out. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution.

The S.C. Highway Patrol and Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities also responded to the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 0