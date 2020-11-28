High-tech fish farming: Orangeburg County lands cutting-edge aquaculture industry

This helps to save high costs of water and the cost of treating water going in; prevents polluting water from going out to the environment, and allows fish aquaculture to prosper on land away from oceans and lakes, Litvak said.

Pure Blue touts the RAS system as:

Being suitable for a wide range of fish species.

Providing optimal growing conditions to speed up production.

Providing a clean, no hormones, fresh and healthy fish.

Helping reduce exposure to diseases, due to unique growing methods.

There are challenges that include high initial capital investment, the need to capture a market and the need to build a brand name.

The Orangeburg project

In Orangeburg, Blue Fish will build a facility that will be 50,000 to 100,000 square feet at the John Matthews Industrial Park on about 30 acres.

The interior of the building is currently in the design phase. It is expected to be completed by 2022. It will be privately funded and owned by the company.

The company will raise the yellowtail fish from fingerling to the nursery stage, where the fish will stay a period of two months and grow under close observation.