High school student councils rally at SC State

Nearly 300 students and 30 counselors from high schools across the state visited South Carolina State University’s campus on Friday, Nov. 19, for the South Carolina Association of Student Councils (SCASC) District 1 Rally.

SC State Interim President Alexander Conyers opened the rally with motivational words, welcoming the students to the campus and thanking them for coming out.

SC State’s SGA President, Javonni D. Ayers, along with student leaders from the Highschool for Health Professions (HSHP), introduced themselves and welcomed the group. During the opening session, they did energizer exercises to warm up the crowd and get them ready for the day’s events.

“The rally consists of workshops, swap shops, and just having fun and connecting with other members of the student government. We’re exchanging ideas and getting a grasp of what other SGAs are like besides our own,” said Brevie Holiday, 2023 class president for HSHP.

Holiday, 16, is a junior at HSHP and is also the president of Health Occupations for Students of America. She was responsible for assisting Xachary Goldsmith, SCASC’s D1 chair, with the rally by helping with workshops and making everything come together.

“I’m really excited about this event. I think this will boost our high school, being that we’re a small school in a small community,” Holiday said. “Most people don’t know about HSHP, so when they see that we hosted a big event at SC State and partnered with State, I think that would raise some awareness to our school and to the community.”

Students got positive exposure from SC State during the conference as they participated in activities throughout campus. After the opening session, students split up into groups to attend various workshops located in Belcher and Nance Halls.

After receiving lunch, student then attended swap shops. During the swap shops, students broke off into sessions to meet up with different student council members from other schools. They exchanged knowledge and information regarding student governments and their role as student leaders.

Students were also provided goodie bags from SC State’s Department of University Relations & Marketing.

“I think this is a positive thing not only for the students, but for the community. There’s not a lot of positive energy coming into Orangeburg, so I feel like having this event in an underrepresented county at an amazing institution like this just brings so much positive energy,” said Turner Owen, head of D1 coordinators for the D1 Rally.

Owen, 17, is a senior and is also the student body president at HSHP. He acted as the liaison throughout the plan and process of the rally. He was responsible for communicating and relaying all information to the entire D1 team.

“I feel like the advisors and student leaders could also learn and gain a lot of soft skills as well as leadership skills from this,” Owen said. “A lot of them, especially the underclassmen, haven’t gotten the real experience of leadership given the situation with the pandemic.”

The planning process for the rally started in March when Goldsmith ran for SCASC’s D1 chair at the state conference. After winning, members of HSHP’s student council partnered with SCASC to put together something that would not only educate but also be the start something positive for high school students in small communities.

“After I won, we hit the ground running. The D1 vice chair, Kira Paulsen, and I met with schools, said, ‘Hey, this is how we were going to do it,’ and we planned it,” Goldsmith said. “Our amazing principal talked to President Conyers, and he was gracious enough to let us use SC State’s campus. We’re so thankful.

“I also have to give credit to my team. I may be the face, but my team is really out here running and doing things. We have put in long hours to make sure this event goes smoothly so we are so excited,” he said.

Goldsmith, 16, is a junior at HSHP. According to him, HSHP is a small school made up of approximately 385 students.

“We want to get our name out. We want to be a national student council where everyone knows HSHP. If Chapin can be big, if Ridge View can be big, then I know we can be big too,” he said.

Goldsmith expressed that this rally was special to all who were involved because it was SCASC’s first student-planned and student-led rally to be conducted in Orangeburg. In the future, they plan on hosting more rallies in this city.

“The process of planning this brought us together as a whole counsel,” said Chazaria Greene, 2022 senior class president at HSHP. “I got to meet the freshmen and sophomores and learn the positions they held and what they did in SGA, so it welcomed me to new people and ideas. It also opened my creativity.”

Greene, 17, said that when she was growing up, she never thought about being in SGA or in leadership. But being in SGA not only taught her how to be a leader, it also taught her how to help and be a beacon of light to others.

After visiting the campus, Greene said SC State is a place she is interested in attending for college.

“I’m considering going to SC State because it seems like a nice campus and a great school. Also, it is an HBCU that has my major. I’ve started doing applications, and this university is one that I’m adding to my list,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0